Every kid has their most memorable vacation, and it’s up to the adults to make that memory the best or the worst. Spending days away from home is not an easy transition for many youngsters. While trying to juggle entertainment, safety and meeting everyone’s expectations, not knowing what your kids really want to do on vacation will make it difficult to actually plan one.

SeventyFour

When it comes to planning a family vacation, parents often focus on educational experiences, historical sites and cultural attractions. While these can certainly be valuable, it’s what your kids really want to do on vacation that will create lasting memories. Balancing all of the fun excursions with some educational sightseeing can give the whole family the best of both worlds. Go ahead and see if your kids agree with this list.

Kid Essentials: Wi-Fi and Water

FatCamera

It should come as no surprise that in today’s digital age, Wi-Fi tops the list of vacation must-haves for many kids. A Booking.com survey showed nearly 90% of kids ages 12-15 consider Wi-Fi and fast internet connection mandatory for traveling. However, don’t let this stop the family from enjoying offline activities too. Pools and water slides are where the fun is. Indoor water parks and arcades can sometimes have an “adult-only” area that allows you to monitor your kids from a distance. Having rules like staying in a certain area, not leaving another siblings side, and practicing safe and fair play are a good start.

Adult Privileges for Kids

Nicolas Menijes

The whole family can establish fun and new traditions. Family picnics or evening rituals to share everyone’s favorite experiences of the day. Leaving some extra space in your luggage for board games or a pack of cards can be a major help when dealing with layovers or rain delays.

But what your kids really want to do on vacation is to feel more grown-up. Any kid secretly craves a sense of independence during their time away from home. From staying up late to eating more sweets than usual, these little things can really change the game for kids’ vacations. Even allowing them a chance to order their own meals or participate in travel navigation can be major for their experiences. For kids that are trying to prove their responsibility, a small vacation task might seem way more important than it would from home.

Culinary Adventures From Home to Vacation

Monkey Business Images

Don’t underestimate a kid’s palate. When taken out of their natural element, getting kids to try different things is much easier. It can be an educational experience as well, filled with taste testing cultural staples and learning about the gastronomy in the area.

While preparing for your vacation, grab the kids and turn on the Food Network Channel. A majority of TV series are focused on showcasing popular dishes in the hottest vacation spots. Catch your kids drooling over different entrees and meals. The next thing you know, it’s all they are talking about when you arrive at a similar destination.

Everyone Can Get Along

kali9

One small tantrum can put the whole clan in a bad mood. It can be as trivial as different food preferences, a rough night’s sleep or behaving unsafely in the area. It’s the hard part of family vacations, but reducing these kinds of arguments can be a saving grace.

Everyone on the vacation can have one or two major things they wish to experience. Even if one person isn’t too fond of the activity, it’s fair that the whole family enjoys an experience of their own. If you have one sibling that has higher needs, you need to be prepared. Not following their typical daily schedule, environment, hobbies, regulations and comforts (like their own bed, blankets and pillow) can lead to heightened irritability. These feelings also reduce their patience, communication abilities, resilience and gratitude levels.

LightFieldStudios

But don’t leave out your middleman! Is your typically obedient, peace-loving child starting to struggle? These kids often feel overwhelmed on vacation because they end up doing most of the compromising when the more difficult child is unable to. This dynamic works well until the “middleman” suddenly feels neglected. Pay attention to their initial signs that indicate the need to reconnect, and make adjustments to meet their needs and restore a sense of teamwork and collaboration.

Get Ready for a Kid-Friendly Vacation

Family vacations are all about building stronger relationships and creating unforgettable moments. Make sure to focus on the time you spend together and fully immerse yourself in the fun experiences. By allowing the kids to do things they really want, you can have an affordable and relaxed trip, even with energetic, difficult or very sensitive kids. If planned and executed well, your kids will grow up to be expert planners for the grandkids someday too.