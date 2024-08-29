One can always find new gastronomic gems in a nation as large and varied as the United States. These eateries, which range from temple canteens to gas station cafés, provide cuisine options that are out of the ordinary. Here, you can indulge in dishes highlighting American cuisine’s rich variety and innovative spirit. Any foodie, whether you’re a native in search of a new favorite spot or just passing through, will find something delicious and special at one of these hidden gems.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse And Pours – Atlanta, Georgia

Chef Deborah VanTrece’s Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Atlanta puts a global spin on soul food classics. Drawing from her experiences as a flight attendant, VanTrece incorporates international flavors into traditional Southern dishes.

Why it’s unique: Twisted Soul stands out for its innovative approach to soul food, offering familiar comfort dishes with unexpected twists. The restaurant’s warm atmosphere and extensive cocktail menu make it a favorite among locals and visitors.

Compère Lapin – New Orleans, Louisiana

Helmed by Top Chef alumna Nina Compton, Compère Lapin in New Orleans fuses Caribbean flavors with classic New Orleans cuisine. The restaurant’s name, which means “brother rabbit” in French, is inspired by Caribbean folktales, reflecting Compton’s St. Lucian heritage.

Why it’s unique: Flavors of the Caribbean and Creole come together in Compère Lapin’s inventive yet familiar cuisine. The distinct allure of the restaurant is amplified by its inviting ambiance and sophisticated cocktail menu.

Al-Basha – Paterson, New Jersey

Located in Paterson, New Jersey, Al-Basha is a Palestinian restaurant serving some of the best Middle Eastern cuisine for over a quarter-century. This unassuming eatery boasts what many consider the best hummus in the region, if not the planet. The warm, fluffy pitas alone are worth the trip, but the real stars are the mezze platters and grilled meats served on wooden boards.

Why it’s unique: Despite its incredible food, Al-Basha remains relatively unknown outside of Paterson’s large Arab American community. However, those in the know come for the incomparable flavors and generous portions.

Sweet Melissa’s – Laramie, Wyoming

Sweet Melissa’s in Laramie, Wyoming, promises “food for the homesick vegetarian,” but its appeal extends far beyond that. This cozy spot serves up hearty, flavorful vegetarian comfort food that wins over even the most dedicated carnivores.

Why it’s unique: In a state known for its meat-heavy cuisine, Sweet Melissa’s stands out by offering delicious, satisfying vegetarian fare. Its ability to please both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, coupled with its warm, welcoming atmosphere, makes it a true hidden gem.

Virtue Restaurant And Bar – Chicago, Illinois

In Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Virtue Restaurant and Bar is Chef Erick Williams’ love letter to Southern American cuisine. The restaurant focuses on hearty, soulful dishes that celebrate the culinary traditions of the American South.

Why it’s unique: Virtue stands out for its refined take on Southern classics, using high-quality ingredients and expert techniques to elevate familiar dishes. The restaurant’s dedication to serving its neighborhood and providing excellent service enhances the whole eating experience.

Odd Duck – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Odd Duck has been delighting Milwaukee diners for over a decade with its ever-changing, globally-inspired small plates menu. This eatery effortlessly combines international flavors with Midwestern charm. Here, you can enjoy dishes like Filipino-style pork belly lechon kwali and Haitian beef short rib joumou.

Why it’s unique: Although it is a James Beard Award semifinalist, Odd Duck maintains a laid-back, approachable vibe. Its ability to serve as an after-work hangout and a special occasion destination makes it a true local treasure.

Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson – New York City, New York

At 251 Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan, within the Perelman Performing Arts Center, you’ll find Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson. An anchor in the last chapter of rebuilding the World Trade Center site, this culinary gem offers an exclusive dining experience that pays homage to New York City’s storied culinary heritage while embracing modern cuisine.

Why it’s unique: With Marcus Samuelsson at the helm, diners can expect world-class cuisine. Samuelsson is a renowned chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author known for his fresh perspective on American dishes.