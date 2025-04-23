“Sinners” is a genre-bending film that recently hit theaters and has already stolen the hearts of viewers. While many people are tapping in with the handsome lead actor, Michael B. Jordan, in mind, the movie has pleasantly surprised audiences. The Southern Gothic follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack as they go back to their hometown of Clarksdale after leading a troubled life. It features a star-studded cast with the likes of Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Hailee Steinfeld. “Sinners” is no surface-level experience. Things get much more complicated in an otherworldly way very quickly (no spoilers though). The film was destined to be great, especially since it was directed by the icon Ryan Coogler, known for hits like “Black Panther” and “Creed” – both of which find him collaborating with Jordan.

But the actors, producers and premise of the movie are not the only impressive things to take notice of. The action-packed horror film transports viewers to the 1930s in the Mississippi Delta. Its setting in the American south, filled with juke joints and Jim-Crow era tensions, strikes a stark contrast with the supernatural evil the townspeople encounter. Surprisingly, filming location of “Sinners” isn’t even in Mississippi.

Here’s what we know about the underrated locations and travel destinations that made the twin brothers’ hometown feel so real.

Donaldsonville, Louisiana

(Michael Sanchez/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Early scenes where Smoke and Stack get supplies in town and spread the message about their party plans were filmed in Donaldsonville. More than a dozen businesses were built for the set and they were based on historic archives of the era.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Donaldsonville is during either the spring or fall seasons. This is when visitors can enjoy milder weather and, if timing aligns, attend some local cultural events.

Transportation Options: It is recommended that travelers fly into the New Orleans Airport (MSY) Airport then take an hour long bus ride to Donaldsonville. To get around the city, options are limited. There are some taxis, but ride share platforms or walking are more common modes of transportation.

“Sinners” was filmed in a few different Louisiana locations, which fans may find intriguing enough to visit. As reported by the Gonzales Weekly Citizen earlier this month, production in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, occurred last year. Although the area does have a unique Southern and historic charm to it, transforming the location into Clarksdale did take some work. In the Weekly Citizen’s words, “the crew arrived, decorating and painting multiple buildings and turning the modern street into a dirt road.”

This setup helped Donaldsonville’s historic district become a significant “Sinners” filming location. More specifically, the Donaldsonville historic block on Railroad Avenue was featured as a stand-in for the movie’s setting, Clarksdale. Of course, visitors will be able to have a more modern experience than what they see in the movie. Without bells and whistles, Donaldsonville is a humble small town with a lot to show off. It was founded in 1806, making it one of the oldest cities in the state (and a great filming location for the period-specific film).

Although the area is relatively quaint, there are some cool things to do there. For those interested in exploring beyond Donaldsonville, it is located on the West Bank of the Mississippi River. So, while it is a far cry from the movie’s suggested setting in Clarksdale, Mississippi, travelers can road trip the five-hour journey.

Things to Do: Near Railroad Avenue, there’s plenty to do. The River Road African American Museum is a popular attraction, but travelers can also stroll through the Donaldsonville Historic District.

Where to Eat: To get a taste of the south, the Grapevine Café & Gallery and Gaston’s BBQ & Beer are popular options. Ironically, Gaston’s is located on Mississippi Street.

Where to Stay: Quality Inn Donaldsonville – Gonzales and Legacy Suites Donaldsonville are two highly rated accommodations in the city.

Braithwaite, Louisiana

(Brent Woods/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Braithwaite is where the production team built the twins’ juke joint, where much of the on-screen action takes place. The relatively remote area was a perfect backdrop since it matched the eerie tone of “Sinners.”

Best Time to Visit: Generally, between March and May or October and December is the best time to visit Braithwaite. These months are when travelers can avoid the extreme heat and humidity that is common in the south during summer.

Transportation Options: There are public transportation options in Braithwaite including the bus or the Belle Chase/Braithwaite Ferry. Other than that, travelers can get around via taxis, rideshare platforms or private transport.

Braithwaite is an unincorporated community in Louisiana that is around 80 miles away from Donaldsonville. For travelers looking to do an epic southern US road trip, it is a little under two hours away by car. This “Sinners” filming location offered something unique to producers – the wide open space and undeveloped land meant that things could be changed to the filmmakers’ preferences. An old golf course was actually where much of the Braithwaite scenes were filmed.

“Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler and locations manager Elston Howard even had to adjust to the wild overgrowth there.

Howard tells Time Out, “The first time I brought Hannah (Beachler) out there, we were navigating four-to-six-feet high ragweeds.”

Filming out in Braithwaite was no easy feat since the juke joint was built out of an old warehouse. The warehouse was converted into what viewers see on the big screen, an authentic 1930s juke joint. But if a visit to Braithwaite is what travelers are looking for, the structure won’t be there. Instead, they can explore the area and get to know the community, which undoubtedly provided an inspiring backdrop for the actors getting into character.

Things to Do: Many visitors to Braithwaite like to enjoy the laid-back vibes and take in the natural beauty of the area. One of the most popular places to do so is at the St. Bernard State Park.

Where to Eat: There are limited places to eat in Braithwaite, since it is a secluded area. But travelers can enjoy local favorite eateries near the park or take the more popular avenue, which is to drive around 40 minutes to the French Quarter.

Where to Stay: Many people who visit Braithwaite stay in Bella Chasse, another unincorporated community that’s a bit bigger. The area is about 30 minutes away by car and has accommodations like the Riverside Hotel.

Labadieville, Louisiana

(Nicole Herrero/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Labadieville, Louisiana is a serene “Sinners” filming location, despite the gore and drama captured there. The rural area served as a remote and scenic backdrop for many scenes throughout the movie. Labadieville helped to create a feeling of isolation, building up anticipation among audiences.

Best Time to Visit: Between October and December is the best time to visit Labadieville. This is when the area has more pleasant weather, and there may even be lower hotel prices. Alternatively, travelers can visit in the first two months of the year to take advantage of the last bit of mild weather.

Transportation Options: The most common ways to get around Labadieville are via bus, taxi or car. Ride share platforms or renting a car are very popular for visitors. If exploring beyond Labadieville is the plan, it may be best to rent a car to get around easier.

Labadieville played a big role in curating suspense scenes in “Sinners,” mostly because of how out of the way the location is. It served as a background for outdoor scenes, providing viewers with fitting yet diverse environments. While there is a small population that resides there, overall, it has a considerably rural landscape. Much of the land out in Labadieville is agricultural, so visitors will see plenty of fields. Even the communities in Labadieville are spaced out in comparison to other “Sinners” filming locations. So, if a quiet southern getaway is the vacation of your dreams, then Labadieville is the place for you. A visit here will be far less suspenseful than in the movie, but that’s the beauty of it.

Things to Do: The Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center and St. Joseph Co-Cathedral are popular attractions about 15 minutes away from the lowkey Labadieville, in Thibodeaux.

Where to Eat: There are some small yet boldly flavored spots to check out in Labadieville. One of the popular Cajun cuisine eateries is Cajun Cafe On The Bayou, which is family-owned.

Where to Stay: Carmel Inn and Suites in Thibodeaux is one of the highest-rated accommodations in the area.