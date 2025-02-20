Actor and model Kofi Siriboe has entered the world of art patronage with the launch of TOLA NOLA. Siriboe’s TOLA NOLA is a New Orleans artist retreat and residency program. Kofi Siriboe wants to support and elevate young Black artists, providing them a space to create, collaborate, and grow. TOLA, which stands for The Other LA, is Siriboe’s brainchild and represents an investment in the future of Black artistry. The actor described the project as a “labor of love” to support “young Black artists on their journey of ascension.”

Kofi Siriboe’s Collaborative Launch

To mark the inauguration of TOLA NOLA, Siriboe partnered with key figures in the art world. The launch event featured a collaboration with Josiah Jones of Black in Every Color and Prosper Jones of Art Above the Law. Together, they presented “The Migration.” The exhibition showcases the work of 12 Black artists from New Orleans and highlights various artistic mediums.

The impact of TOLA NOLA goes beyond its New Orleans base. Siriboe is set to present several pieces from the initiative at The Line Hotel in Los Angeles. The presentation will coincide with the NAACP Image Awards and be part of the third annual Black In Every Color, Art In Every Form showcase, an important event during Frieze LA that brings together influential Black artists.

The launch of TOLA NOLA is a three-day celebration of Black art in all its forms. The exhibition includes panel discussions on crucial topics such as “The Art of Impact and Influence” and “Investing in the Future of Art.” It also boasts performances showcasing diverse talents and immersive installations featuring renowned artists like JOJO ABOT, Lisane Basquiat, and Patrisse Cullors.

Siriboe’s vision for TOLA NOLA has garnered corporate backing. Paramount and its Content For Change initiative have backed the project. The company recognizes its potential to make a lasting impact. Moreover, this partnership has already yielded tangible results, with the creation of a timeless mural by artist Langston Allston on the historic Bayou Road in New Orleans.