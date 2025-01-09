Fans of gothic horror and all things supernatural may recall catching Mayfair Witches on AMC when the series first premiered back in 2023. The show, which centers on a gorgeous neurosurgeon’s journey after she discovers her haunting lineage, has finally returned for a second season as of Jan. 5. Like the first season, the latest batch of episodes takes place entirely in and around historic New Orleans, Louisiana, outlining the beauty of the bayou. Those who have found themselves mystified by the vibrant music scene, mouthwatering food culture and non-stop nightlife of the city within the series may find themselves looking to book their own trip through New Orleans, if only to become more immersed in the world of Mayfair Witches. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to the city, as well as the best restaurants, day trips and excursions for first-time visitors.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor scenes of Mayfair Witches were shot on location in New Orleans. While the show’s entire aesthetic is inextricably tied to the magical city, the most significant elements seem to be the vibrant Creole architecture, simmering fog-coated swamps and stimulating downtown strips pictured throughout the series. The season two trailer alone demonstrates each of these core elements, highlighting the importance of the setting to Mayfair Witches‘ overall plot.

Best Time To Visit: Though New Orleans is a beautiful place to call home year-round, the humidity, wildlife and crowds can be a bit much for tourists who make the pilgrimage to the Big Easy in the summer. For the most mild and enjoyable weather conditions, be sure to book your trip in the late winter to early spring months of March, April or May. This portion of the year offers the most quintessential New Orleans experience, as the city is in the midst of the Mardi Gras and French Quarter festivities. If you book your trip some time in advance, you can even secure some exceptional hotel rates!

Transportation Options: Like most major American cities, New Orleans has a solid public transportation grid, including buses, trains, taxis and plenty of ride-share options. Visitors will surely want to take advantage of the city’s streetcar system, however, as it’s known as the crowning jewel of New Orleans’ public transit. As always, you’re welcome to rent a vehicle if you plan to do a lot of inter-city travel, though streetcars and other options should provide a high standard of basic downtown traversal.

Whether you’re a fan of Mayfair Witches or not, you’ll surely be enamored with the wide array of antebellum mansions, street foods, rich cultural centers and parades all through New Orleans, Louisiana. The city is known for its magical environment, inviting nightlife and vibrant music scene. Currently, there’s no official production tour for Mayfair Witches filming locations, though fans of the show are certainly welcome to embark upon a self-guided experience through the city. The Pontchartrain Hotel and St. Bernard Parish Hospital serve as two significant real-life locations that appear in the series, and there are a host of idyllic mansions available to tour as well if you’re itching to get that Mayfair family vibe. If you’re interested in exploring the rich history of the city, be sure to book a few other local tours as well to explore plantations, lush public gardens and gothic cathedrals.

If your favorite element of Mayfair Witches is the macabre and supernatural, you may be interested in taking the Voodoo walking tour with a high priestess guide or traversing some of the city’s most picturesque national cemeteries. Others who are drawn to the alluring tunes of Motown or jazz should be sure to explore the Preservation Hall or Frenchmen Street venue, for an immersive experience unique to the Paris of the South. Needless to say, first-time visitors are always encouraged to go bar-hopping in New Orleans, especially season-defining during events like Mardi Gras. If you’re reading this before Feb. 8, you may even have a chance to attend Super Bowl LIX in the city, so long as you don’t mind battling the crowds and traffic.

Things To Do: Whether you’re interested in Mayfair Witches filming locations or not, New Orleans is one of the most exciting and enjoyable travel destinations in the American Southeast. The region offers a little something for everyone, with a wide array of food and beverage tours, historical sites and nature excursions. If you love being out on the water, you owe it to yourself to book a steamboat jazz cruise on the river or an airboat tour through the swamp. Some tours even let you feed whole chickens and other treats to the ferocious wildlife, so long as you’re not particularly scared of alligators. If you’re looking for a more laid-back experience, you can also tour the National WWII Museum, or embark upon a horse drawn carriage ride through the city.

Where To Eat: As stated, New Orleans is home to a variety of delicious flavors, inspired by a rich melting pot of cultures such as Cajun, Creole, soul food and traditional Italian. Chances are you’ll find some of the finest flavor combinations possible just by roaming the streets and following your nose, but if you want specific instructions, there are a few sit-down restaurants in the city well deserving of a mention. Oceana and Observatory Eleven come to mind if you’re looking for something upscale, while spots like Olde Nola Cookery and New Orleans Vampire Cafe offer fried delights with plenty of bang for your buck. If you somehow can’t make up your mind about the most appetizing dish, be sure to consult Homer Simpson’s classic guide to the perfect New Orleans menu for inspiration.

Where To Stay: Unlike many thriving American cities, New Orleans offers plenty of hotel stays that won’t break the bank. Even upscale rooms like those offered by The Windsor Court, Hotel Monteleone and NOPSI Hotel New Orleans can be quite affordable depending on when you book your reservation. If you’re looking to save even more, consider booking at a chain hotel on the outskirts of town, as the city offers a wide array of options. Since NOLA is known as a city with no curfew, you may find that you’re spending very little time in the hotel anyway, so feel free to splurge on other aspects of your visit.