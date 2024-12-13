Country music isn’t the only thing to enjoy in Nashville. From creative fusion cuisines to classic Southern comfort food, the city’s restaurant scene in 2024 offers a wide range of flavors. The best restaurants in Nashville right now provide unique twists on the city’s ever-changing culinary landscape.

These establishments showcase the finest Nashville has to offer food lovers, from posh spots with stunning city views to small neighborhood spots serving comforting fare. Join us as we explore the 10 best restaurants that are must-visits in Nashville. Each venue tells a story through its food, ambiance, and the passionate individuals behind the scenes.

Bourbon Steak By Michael Mina

Perched on the 34th floor of the JW Marriott Nashville, Bourbon Steak’s dining experience is as breathtaking as its views of the Music City skyline. This upscale steakhouse, opened by Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina in 2018, has quickly become a Nashville institution.

The restaurant earns renown for its high-quality meats, including prime cuts and American Wagyu beef. Chefs butter-poach each steak and finish it over a wood-burning grill, achieving unparalleled flavor and tenderness. The bar program is equally noteworthy, featuring innovative cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Owner : Michael Mina

: Michael Mina Type of Cuisine : Modern American Steakhouse

: Modern American Steakhouse Menu Spotlight : Crispy Chicken Milanese

: Crispy Chicken Milanese Before you go: While the dress code is “smart casual,” many diners opt for more formal attire to match the elegant atmosphere.

Swett’s Restaurant

Swett’s Restaurant, founded in 1954 by Walter and Susie Swett, is a family-owned establishment serving soul-satisfying Southern cuisine for nearly seven decades. Known for its classic meat-and-three format, Swett’s offers a rotating menu of homestyle favorites that keeps locals and tourists returning for more.

As one of the best restaurants in Nashville, it builds its enduring popularity on a foundation of quality, consistency, and warm hospitality. Swett’s has become a community institution where generations of Nashvillians have gathered to enjoy comforting meals and create lasting memories.

Owners : The Swett Family

: The Swett Family Type of Cuisine : Southern, Soul Food

: Southern, Soul Food Menu Spotlight : Fried Chicken, Turnip Greens, and Peach Cobbler

: Fried Chicken, Turnip Greens, and Peach Cobbler Before you go: Swett’s operates cafeteria-style, so be prepared to grab a tray and make your selections as you move down the line.

Audrey

Among the best restaurants in Nashville is Audrey, by renowned chef Sean Brock. This East Nashville gem pays homage to Brock’s Appalachian roots, offering a menu that celebrates indigenous ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques.

The restaurant’s commitment to showcasing the flavors of the American South is evident in every dish. Diners can expect to find perfectly crumbly cornbread made with Cherokee White Eagle corn, creamy grits, and innovative desserts featuring the tropical-tasting pawpaw fruit. The menu changes seasonally, ensuring a fresh and exciting dining experience with each visit.

Owner : Sean Brock

: Sean Brock Type of Cuisine : Modern Appalachian

: Modern Appalachian Menu Spotlight : Cherokee White Eagle Grits

: Cherokee White Eagle Grits Before you go: Reservations are highly recommended and can be made well in advance.

The Cupcake Collection

The Cupcake Collection, founded by Mignon Francois, is a sweet success story that began in Nashville’s historic Germantown neighborhood. What started as a home-based business to overcome financial struggles has blossomed into one of the city’s most beloved bakeries.

Known for their “cupcakes so good, you don’t need frosting,” The Cupcake Collection has a variety of flavors that rotate daily. The bakery’s success is not just in its delicious treats but also in its commitment to giving back to the community through various initiatives and mentorship programs.

Owner : Mignon Francois

: Mignon Francois Type of Cuisine : Bakery, Desserts

: Bakery, Desserts Menu Spotlight : Sweet Potato Cupcake

: Sweet Potato Cupcake Before you go: Check their social media for the daily flavor offerings, as they change regularly.

Tailor

Tailor, located in the Germantown neighborhood, offers a unique dining experience that feels more like an intimate dinner party than a traditional restaurant. This South Asian American eatery earns praise for its innovative approach to cuisine and its warm, inviting atmosphere.

The menu at Tailor highlights Asian flavors reimagined with American influences. The night typically begins with farsa gathiya, small crunchy puffs made with chickpea flour, and progresses through a series of carefully curated courses. The meal always concludes with chai, prepared using a recipe that took the chef’s father a decade to perfect.

Chef : Vivek Surti

: Vivek Surti Type of Cuisine : South Asian American

: South Asian American Menu Spotlight : Seasonal menu featuring dishes like squid, American wagyu, or sambhar with tamarind rice

: Seasonal menu featuring dishes like squid, American wagyu, or sambhar with tamarind rice Before you go: Tailor offers a set menu experience, so be prepared for a culinary journey rather than à la carte dining.

Riddim N Spice

Riddim N Spice is well-loved for bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Nashville. Founded by Chef Kamal Kalokoh, this Restaurant offers a modern take on traditional Caribbean cuisine infused with Southern influences.

The Restaurant’s menu is a celebration of the chef’s Jamaican heritage, featuring dishes that are both familiar and innovative. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, Riddim N Spice provides a true taste of island life in Tennessee.

Owner : Kamal Kalokoh,

: Kamal Kalokoh, Type of Cuisine : Caribbean, Fusion

: Caribbean, Fusion Menu Spotlight : Jerk Chicken Bowl

: Jerk Chicken Bowl Before you go: Try their house-made tropical juices to complement your meal.

Coneheads

Coneheads is revolutionizing the Nashville food scene by serving savory and sweet dishes in waffle cones. Founded by Marcus Buggs, this innovative eatery offers a fun and Instagram-worthy dining experience that’s as delicious as it is visually appealing.

From loaded mac and cheese cones to decadent dessert creations, Coneheads provides a playful twist on comfort food favorites. The Restaurant’s success highlights Buggs’s creativity and ability to tap into the city’s desire for novel culinary experiences.

Owner : Marcus Buggs

: Marcus Buggs Type of Cuisine : American, Fusion

: American, Fusion Menu Spotlight : Happy Hour Cone

: Happy Hour Cone Before you go: Be prepared for a messy (but delightful) eating experience – these cones are packed full.

Radical Rabbit

Radical Rabbit is shaking up Nashville’s vegan scene with its creative plant-based dishes that appeal to vegans and meat-eaters alike. Mariah Ragland, a Nashville native, was inspired to create Radical Rabbit after her own journey to a plant-based lifestyle. She realized there was a gap in the market for vegan soul food that didn’t compromise on flavor or cultural significance.

With Radical Rabbit, she’s on a mission to make vegan cuisine accessible, enjoyable, and deeply rooted in Southern culinary traditions. The menu at Radical Rabbit features creative takes on soul food classics, proving that plant-based eating can be both nutritious and indulgent.

Owner : Mariah Ragland

: Mariah Ragland Type of Cuisine : Vegan Soul Food

: Vegan Soul Food Menu Spotlight : Vegan Mac and Cheeze

: Vegan Mac and Cheeze Before you go: Don’t miss their weekly specials, which often feature innovative twists on traditional Southern dishes. Also, check their social media for community events and cooking workshops.

Edessa

Edessa is a family-owned restaurant that has become a favorite among locals and critics, earning a spot on the New York Times’ list of best restaurants in America for 2024. The menu at Edessa features traditional Turkish dishes and creative interpretations.

From the tangy haydari to the crispy lavash and the spinach-and-cheese stuffed gozleme flatbread, every dish is prepared with authenticity and care. The lamb stew is a standout, described by critics as “magnificent,” while the cig kofte offers a spicy and delicious adventure for the palate.

Owners: Family-owned

Family-owned Type of Cuisine : Turkish

: Turkish Menu Spotlight : Edessa Strip Steak

: Edessa Strip Steak Before you go: Come hungry and with friends — the portions are generous and meant for sharing.

400 Degrees Hot Chicken

No list of the best restaurants in Nashville would be complete without mentioning 400 Degrees Hot Chicken. Founded by Aqui Hines, this restaurant has become synonymous with authentic Nashville hot chicken, offering a range of heat levels to suit every palate.

Each piece is marinated, breaded, fried to perfection, and then coated with a signature spice blend that gives it that characteristic fiery flavor. The restaurant’s name comes from the hottest temperature setting on the chicken, which is not for the faint of heart.

Owner : Aqui Hines

: Aqui Hines Type of Cuisine : Nashville Hot Chicken

: Nashville Hot Chicken Menu Spotlight : 400 Degrees Hot Chicken (for the brave souls)

: 400 Degrees Hot Chicken (for the brave souls) Before you go: Be prepared for a wait, especially during peak hours. The chicken is made fresh to order and worth every minute.

Nashville’s culinary scene boasts diverse flavors, innovative concepts, and cultural heritage. The restaurants featured in this list represent just a fraction of the incredible culinary talent and entrepreneurial spirit present in the city. From soul food institutions that have stood the test of time to cutting-edge eateries pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the kitchen, these restaurants are a must-try for anyone in the city.