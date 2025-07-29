The original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997) became a defining piece of late-90s horror. It was launched by a wave of teen slashers and featured a star-studded cast including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe. With the highly anticipated 2025 reboot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” fans of the long-running horror franchise are eager to see how the new film reimagines the story. The tone and mystery will be just as haunting, but a new cast of characters are wrapped in a familiar danger, with the new installment aiming to satisfy both longtime horror fans and newcomers alike.

This film combined one big guilty secret, a mysterious hook-wielding killer and a truly haunting atmosphere. The relentless suspense and striking setting of this movie made it a box office hit and halloween staple. And although the newest movie will surely include some new elements, the filming location remains crucial to the narrative. So for movie fans and horror enthusiasts wondering where “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was filmed, here’s what we know.

Where Has ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Been Filmed?

The original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was filmed primarily in Southport, North Carolina. This small coastal town had an eerie charm which was complemented by the foggy streets, aged docks and its historic appeal. Southport served as an atmospheric backdrop that elevated the film’s tension. Scenes that involved fishing boats, nighttime chases and dockside confrontations were all filmed on location. Specific spots like the Southport Yacht Basin and Fort Fisher helped to create the film’s moody visuals, per Town of Southport NC. Since then, the area has become a minor horror landmark for fans. But the nearby city of Wilmington, North Carolina, also served as a filming hub, particularly for interior scenes and some studio work.

2021’s Prime Video Series Filmed In Hawaii

(Mir Ali/Unsplash)

Lovers of the franchise know about the bold decision to create an Amazon Prime series in 2021. Although the series was short-lived and canceled after only one season, it did have a unique appeal. Unlike the fog-covered docks of North Carolina, this modern reimagining was filmed entirely in Hawaii, as IMDb reports. This helped to bring a new visual identity to the franchise.

The series was shot on the island of Oahu, so striking coastal and jungle locations created a diverse yet unsettling atmosphere. While key filming spots for this series have not been highlighted, places like Kualoa Ranch have been iconic filming locations for other projects, which increases their tourism appeal. Kualoa Ranch is an iconic location that was featured in the blockbuster hit “Jurassic Park.” The series introduced a whole new cast and storyline. So the change in setting, from small town to tropical, helped to differentiate between the original and the reboot.

In 2025, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Takes Us To Australia

A minor filming location that helped to capture the new film was Los Angeles, California. This area offered some of the best controlled environments for complex interior setups and night shoots. So many of the high-stakes and confrontation scenes (and close-quarter chases) were filmed on soundstages and practical sets. The scenes set on campus were filmed from February to March 2025 at UCLA. As Friends Group Name reports, production in LA ended on March 13, 2025 with the campus greens.

Here’s what we know about the main on-site filming location of the newest installment of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which was released July 18:

Make The Most Of Your Time In New South Wales

(Bigyan Khanal/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: New South Wales, Australia, served as the main filming location for this new movie. So many different shots were captured in different areas of Sydney (which is the capital of New South Wales). It may be a fun activity for fans to try to spot them all. Overall, though, outdoor scenes were filmed here since New South Wales was a coastal stand-in for the fictional Southport.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit New South Wales is between December and February. The weather is warm and ideal for outdoor activities. However, this time period is also the peak tourist season, so visitors can expect some crowds and higher prices.

Transportation Options: There are various transportation options for New South Wales travelers. Trains, buses, ferries and the light rail system are common in the area. Generally, though, people utilize ride-share services or regional coach services to get around.

Most of the filming for the 2025 installment of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was done in Sydney, Australia. Locations in Australia were selected to bring the eerie charm of the original 1997 setting to life. Watson’s Bay, a harbor-side suburb of Sydney, was a significant filming location for the film. The weathered piers, jagged coastlines and secluded alleys in this locale offered an ideal visual match for the first installment.

Production filmed in seaside and small town environments, so many other filming locations were used. As Soap Central reports, the areas of Paddington, White Bay, Watson’s Bay and Breakfast Point were integral in creating some heart-pumping scenes. Newport Beach also had a hand in creating the scene where bloody footprints are shown. Overall, this area of Australia holds many memories of the hook-wielding killer chasing and cornering the crew, who are running from their pasts.

Things to Do: The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and Museum of Contemporary Art Australia are both great ways to explore the culture of New South Wales without the jumpscares and suspense.

Where to Eat: The Restaurant Hubert is a classy, high-ticket French restaurant that is very well rated. Alternatively, for a more casual dining experience, travelers can check out SOUL Dining, which offers relatively affordable modern Korean cuisine.

Where to Stay: There are many accommodation options available throughout the city of Sydney. For a higher end stay, the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney is a great option which is quite centrally located. For a lower budget vacation, the Sydney Boutique Hotel is a highly rated alternative.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Jennifer Love Hewitt when filming “I Know What You Did Last Summer”?

According to Screenrant, Jennifer Love Hewitt was just 18 years old when filming the original 1997 film.

Who was the killer in the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer”?

In the original film, the killer was Benjamin “Ben” Willis, as Fandom confirms. He was otherwise known as the Fisherman due to his deadly fishing hook. He went after the teens because they hit him with their car during the previous summer, assumed he was dead and tried to cover up the incident.