Yellowstone National Park is a place where steam rises from the earth and geysers erupt like clockwork. Parameters were established in 1872. This is the first national park in the world, and it is located primarily in Wyoming, with parts extending into Montana and Idaho. Covering over 2.2 million acres, the national park is famous for its geothermal features (home to more than half of the world’s geysers), diverse wildlife, and landscapes. No wonder so many travelers visit. Whether for a short trip or an entire week, this natural wonder sometimes requires a well-structured itinerary to explore some of its more picturesque attractions within your allotted timeframe.

From the famous Old Faithful geyser (which erupts roughly every 90 minutes) to the colorful Grand Prismatic Spring, adding in the abundance of opportunities for wildlife viewing, hiking, and scenic drives, Yellowstone offers a diverse pallet for every traveler. The key to a successful trip is knowing how to structure your days, which entrance to use, and where to stay without breaking the bank.

This guide will break down a 1-day, 3-day, 5-day, and even 7-day Yellowstone itinerary, helping you tailor your visit based on time, budget, and interests.

Noemie Cauchon

How Many Days Do You Need in Yellowstone?

The amount of time you spend in Yellowstone will shape how much of the park you get to explore. While a one-day visit can showcase the highlights, a 3-day Yellowstone itinerary is ideal for most travelers, encapsulating top sights like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. If you have 5 or more days, you’ll have the flexibility to explore less-visited areas, take hikes, maybe make an excursion to Grand Teton National Park, just south of Yellowstone.

Our best option and recommendation are to plan at least three to five days, giving yourself enough time to drive Yellowstone’s Grand Loop, see the wildlife possibilities in Lamar Valley, and stop at all the major thermal attractions.

Best Time to Visit Yellowstone

Honestly, the best time to visit Yellowstone depends on your propensities. The park is open year-round, but experiences will vary depending on the season. Summer (June through August) is the most popular time to visit, with warm weather and all park roads open. However, this also means dealing with large crowds and higher accommodation prices.

For those who prefer fewer tourists, fall (September and October) should be considered for your hit list. Wildlife is active, the weather is still mild, and autumn colors add extra beauty to the landscapes. Winter (November through March) warps the park into a snowy wonderland, tailoring unique experiences such as snowcoach tours, wildlife spotting, and cross-country skiing. Road access is limited, so be aware. Costs are much lower this time of the year—cheaper flights and nearby hotels offer discounted rates. Spring (April and May) brings fewer visitors and the possibility of baby animal sightings, but some park areas remain closed due to lingering snow.

Day 1: Yellowstone’s Geysers and Hot Springs

Again, Yellowstone National Park is home to over half the world’s geysers. No trip is complete without it. Start your adventure at Old Faithful, the most iconic geyser in the park. Eruptions occur (approximately) every 90 minutes, so check the schedule upon arrival to time your visit. Surrounding Old Faithful is the Upper Geyser Basin, home to hundreds of hot springs and steaming vents, including the colorful Morning Glory Pool.

Next on your hit list should be Midway Geyser Basin, where you’ll find the Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone’s largest hot spring. The boardwalk offers close-up views, but for the best perspective, take the short hike to the Grand Prismatic Overlook, offering stunning aerial views of its rainbow-colored waters.

From there, drive along Firehole Lake Drive, a scenic one-way route showcasing more geysers and thermal pools. Finish your day at West Thumb Geyser Basin, located along the shores of Yellowstone Lake, where steaming pools sit beside the cold blue waters.

Where to Stay:

Old Faithful Inn – A historic lodge with rustic charm and located near Old Faithful.

Day 2: Wildlife Watching and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone

Yellowstone’s wildlife is abundant, and Hayden Valley is a great spot that yields the opportunity to see bison, elk, bears, and even wolves. Start your day early, as dawn and dusk are prime times for wildlife viewing. This valley stretches along the Yellowstone River, sutured with plenty of pullouts for photography. Instagram-worthy stops are all over here.

After spending your morning spotting wildlife, head toward the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. This canyon was carved by the Yellowstone River and features two impressive waterfalls: Upper Falls (109 feet) and Lower Falls (308 feet). The best viewpoint is Artist Point, for a postcard-worthy view of the canyon’s colorful walls and rushing water.

Take time to explore Uncle Tom’s Trail, a steep but rewarding hike that offers a close-up view of Lower Falls. Less strenuous options include a drive to Inspiration Point or Lookout Point.

Where to Stay:

Canyon Lodge & Cabins – A great choice for those wanting to stay near the Grand Canyon area.

Day 3: Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Geyser Basin

For your final day, explore Mammoth Hot Springs, a unique geothermal area featuring terraced limestone formations created by mineral-rich hot water. The boardwalk trails allow for an easy walk among the steaming terraces, with highlights like Minerva Terrace and Canary Spring.

Nearby, there is a detour to the Boiling River, a rare hot spring where visitors can soak in warm waters where the river meets a geothermal spring (seasonal access).

Before leaving Yellowstone, make a stop at Norris Geyser Basin. Here, you’ll find Steamboat Geyser, the world’s tallest active geyser, which erupts unpredictably but can reach heights of 300 feet. The area also features other thermal features like Porcelain Basin, known for its colors and steaming vents.

Where to Stay:

Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel – A historic lodge with easy access to the Mammoth Hot Springs area.

Extending Your Yellowstone Itinerary: 5 to 7 Days

If you have extra time (extra energy, everything), consider adding more adventures to your Yellowstone trip planner at Yellowstone Lake: boat tours, fishing, and all day on the water. Another great addition is Tower-Roosevelt, a region filled with rugged landscapes, hiking trails, and Dunraven Pass, which offers views from over 8,800 feet.

For those with the energy to explore beyond Yellowstone, a trip to Grand Teton National Park is another consideration. Located just an hour south, Grand Teton features dramatic mountain peaks, crystal-clear lakes, and hiking trails.

Where to Stay:

Jenny Lake Lodge – Grand Teton – A charming lodge near one of the most scenic lakes in the Tetons.

A visit to Yellowstone National Park requires as many days as possible. Whatever tickles your tastebuds: geysers, waterfalls, scenic drives, or wildlife encounters. Whether you’re following a 3-day, 5-day, or 7-day itinerary, planning will ensure you experience the best this park has to offer. This guide is by no means all there is to do. Consider it a baseline for building a trip uniquely your own. Think about the seasons ahead.

Book accommodation early, be prepared for unpredictable weather, and always respect the park’s wildlife and natural beauty. So, pack your bags, hit the road, and get ready for a journey through America’s first national park.