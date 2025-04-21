Since 1991, National Park Week has been a celebratory time to enjoy, learn about, and explore the many national parks within the United States.

There are well over 400 national park sites across the U.S., immensely encompassing over 84 million acres. However, only 63 locations have the official “National Park” title. They vary in climates, acreage, flora, fauna, and things to do and see. Of course, each one holds its own unique history. Some of the most popular national parks in the U.S. are the Great Smokey Mountains, Zion, Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Grand Teton.

Ways to celebrate may include getting out into the great outdoors, participating with your kids, and sharing your best national park photos on social media. Don’t forget to use and search #NationalParkWeek.

Key Details

Address: The address will depend on the park(s) you visit.

The address will depend on the park(s) you visit. Modes Of Transportation: The best form(s) of transportation will depend on which national park(s) you visit.

The best form(s) of transportation will depend on which national park(s) you visit. Operating Hours: This year, National Park Week is from April 19 through April 27. Operating hours will depend on the park(s).

Essential Tips

Best Times To Visit: Fee-Free Day (providing free admission) and National Junior Ranger Day (ideal for children) are April 19. The week generally includes Earth Day, April 22, and coincides with National Volunteer Week (April 20 to April 26, 2025).

Fee-Free Day (providing free admission) and National Junior Ranger Day (ideal for children) are April 19. The week generally includes Earth Day, April 22, and coincides with National Volunteer Week (April 20 to April 26, 2025). Dress Code And Packing Tips: What you wear will depend on which park/site you’re visiting and what you’ll be doing there. For most outdoorsy visits, consider the climate(s) and terrain(s) you’ll endure. Many visitors find it beneficial to dress in layers and wear walking/hiking shoes. It’s wise to have “The 10 Essentials,” including hydration, first aid supplies, and navigation, among other necessities and potential lifesavers.

What you wear will depend on which park/site you’re visiting and what you’ll be doing there. For most outdoorsy visits, consider the climate(s) and terrain(s) you’ll endure. Many visitors find it beneficial to dress in layers and wear walking/hiking shoes. It’s wise to have “The 10 Essentials,” including hydration, first aid supplies, and navigation, among other necessities and potential lifesavers. Cash/Credit Considerations: Many national parks are cashless, so being prepared with banking cards and/or mobile banking is recommended.

Many national parks are cashless, so being prepared with banking cards and/or mobile banking is recommended. Pro Tips For A Smooth Visit: Having the NPS (National Park Service) App can streamline your visit. You’ll find maps, directions, and details for self-guided tours. Moreover, the helpful tool shares things to do, accessibility information, important alerts, and where you can find onsite restrooms, transportation, and food. The app works offline, so you’ll still have access even without Wi-Fi. Also, particularly if you’ll be in the great outdoors, be sure to have a plan before your visit. Know how long you want to spend there, prepare for the anticipated weather, and let a trusted person know your itinerary.

What To Expect During National Park Week

National Parks and park sites will be hosting tours, artistic engagements, exhibits, photography walks, journaling clubs, and much, much more. Visitors can expect to bask in America’s vast and varied great outdoors – including the designated sites that make each park special. The week is something solo explorers, families, and friend groups can all take advantage of. Some may even consider going on a solo camping excursion.

The theme of this year’s week is “National Park Playlist.” According to the NPS, the theme “celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story.” Every day will be dedicated to a musical genre/category. For example, April 19 is “Greatest Hits,” April 22 is “Nature Songs,” April 25 is “Rhythm & Blues,” and April 27 is “Walkup Songs.”

To be on theme, check out musical performances at a park, listen to a gallery of sounds from different parks, and learn about the history of music in the parks. You could also make a playlist – one of songs for your next national park adventure or one capturing the essence of your favorite prior trip.

Nicolasintravel / Unsplash

National Park Week is a fantastic time to enjoy the United States’ natural beauty. Whether you visit a site in your state or travel to a national park across the country, it’s the perfect time to nature bathe, get grounded, and appreciate one’s surroundings. Moreover, the week is also an opportunity to build community via onsite engagements, shared learning moments, and communing with the plants, wildlife, and people around you.