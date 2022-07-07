The Climate Crisis Is Destroying U.S National Parks

Last month, Yellowstone National Park evacuated over 10,000 visitors after precipitation and melting snow caused a major flood event. The flooding washed away roads and bridges, broke sewage lines, and cut off the park’s gateway communities from roads. The flooding at Yellowstone is a once every 1,000-year event, but the park saw a 500% increase in its expected rainfall for June due to climate change.

Three weeks after the flooding, as though not concerned, the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to regulate the carbon emissions of power plants in a 3-6 conservative ruling. This huge setback will impact the landscape and biodiversity of our local and global environment. Unregulated carbon emissions will cause more wildfires, drought, rising sea levels, flooding, and ecological diseases in our country’s national parks. In years to come these parks could be inaccessible to humans and uninhabitable for other species.

These are the ways climate change is already destroying our biggest national parks today.