Camping can be intimidating to even the most seasoned travelers – let alone if headed into the wilderness alone, and if you’re a woman. Despite doubts, solo camping can be a liberating experience when you’re at one with yourself and nature. It’s an idyllic opportunity to ground yourself, embrace the outdoors, and enjoy your surroundings.

The wilderness might seem unapproachable because of the vulnerability felt by the elements and possibly unforeseen circumstances. Moreover, you might be weary and even frightful of being approached by animals, or other humans, while alone.

Whatever your fear, many Black women have solo camped before and lived to tell the tale. So much so that they’re encouraging others to challenge themselves by taking on the wilderness alone.

Tips From Black Women On Solo Camping

In a piece published by National Geographic, Lauren Gay of the Outdoorsy Diva blog weighed in. The Tampa-based mother, traveler, and outdoors lover recalled her first experience solo camping. She said being prepared – particularly to confront and overcome her fear – resulted in a rewarding feeling. She added, “Intuition is our first natural defense mechanism.”

“The first time that I camped by myself I was absolutely terrified,” admitted Gay. “Then of course as a Black woman, we have all types of people with all types of viewpoints, and you never know who you’re going to encounter.”

“It was so serene,” she explained, recounting her pride the first morning after spending the night alone. “Just knowing that you really can take care of yourself, can transfer that same feeling of confidence into your everyday life with obstacles you may be facing or goals you want to meet.”

GirlsFightBack CEO Nicole Snell shared similar sentiments about intuition. She emphasized the importance of “setting boundaries” when in the wilderness solo.

“Being out in nature is not inherently more dangerous than walking down the street, but we feel that we’re helpless because we are by ourselves, but that’s not true,” noted Snell.

“Empowerment isn’t saying ‘don’t ever go solo‘,” she added. “It’s saying, ‘Hey go solo hike, travel solo, live your life’, but if you encounter something that causes your intuition to have a reaction and respond to stimulus – listen to it.”