American Airlines has unveiled a new time-saving feature for connecting passengers at London Heathrow Airport. The program, dubbed “One Stop Security” (OSS), will streamline the transit process for flyers. It will also offer a seamless journey for travelers connecting through one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

The OSS initiative kicked off on February 4, 2025. Under this new system, eligible travelers flying from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to London Heathrow (LHR) can now proceed directly to their connecting gates without needing a secondary security screening.

How American Airlines’ Time-Saving Security Bypass Works

Passengers flying on American Airlines from DFW to LHR and connecting to non-UK destinations through Terminals 3 or 5 are the primary beneficiaries of this new feature. Upon arrival at Heathrow, these travelers can bypass the usual security recheck, heading straight to their next gate. This streamlined process also extends to luggage. It eliminates the need for passengers to collect and recheck their bags for connecting flights.

The OSS program results from a collaborative effort between American Airlines, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT). American Airlines’ Chief Government Affairs Officer, Nate Gatten, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative. Gatten highlighted its potential to simplify international air travel for customers.

“American Airlines is thrilled to be working with the U.S. and UK governments to roll out a first-of-its-kind security agreement that will provide our customers a more seamless and secure flying experience. This partnership simplifies international air travel for our customers. We look forward to opportunities to expand it to more airports, including from LHR to DFW, in the future,” Gatten said in the press release.

While currently limited to flights from DFW, the program’s scope is set to grow. The pilot program has also included Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic passengers enjoy similar benefits when connecting through Heathrow’s Terminals 3 or 5.