The holiday season evokes different feelings in everyone, and nowhere is this more evident than in any major airport around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Movies have been made about the chaos that ensues when flights get delayed due to extreme weather, such as 2006’s family comedy Unaccompanied Minors. Airlines can’t do much to stop Mother Nature from snowing across the country, but they are doing their part to ensure your holiday travels go as smoothly as possible. Spirit has been attempting to provide steady service after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month, meanwhile, American Airlines has its sights set on riding the country of something they’re calling “gate lice.”

What Is Gate Lice?

(Erik Odiin/Unsplash)

Per CNN, gate lice is “the industry term for passengers who attempt to cut the line and board their flights before they’re supposed to.” Currently, priority groups are assigned based on factors such as ticket purchase and AADvantage status. Over 100 airports across the country will be employing the boarding technology to support travelers and employees amid peak travel times.

Trials in Albuquerque, Washington and Tucson proved successful for American Airlines last month. In their findings, the company reported that their gate lice initiative helped pace the boarding process and better anticipate arrival time for incoming flight connections. This news surely eases the mind of those jetting away, or the ones waiting to safely collect their loved ones before celebrating the season.

How Might American Airlines’ New Technology Impact Holiday Travel?

Austin-Bergstrom International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International will be among those rolling out the gate lice system ahead of the new year. “The new software will not accept the boarding pass of passengers before their group number is called and will make an audible sound to alert gate agents that they have broken boarding protocol,” the Independent explains. At the same time, airline staff will receive an on-screen message alerting them of the situation so they can ask customers to stand aside until their turn.

It’s worth noting that there are some exceptions to these new gate lice regulations. For example, agents can override the alert to accept the pass of a companion traveling with someone seated in an earlier group than them. “We’ve heard from our customers that the ability to board with their assigned group is important to them because it’s a benefit associated with their AAdvantage status or fare purchase,” American Airlines senior vice president of airport operations, Julie Rath, shared of their findings. She continued, “The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

In short, if you have a history of hopping in the boarding line before your turn, you might find yourself getting a lesson in temperance this holiday season. Safe travels!