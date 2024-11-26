A recent study has unveiled the top five coziest Christmas getaways in the United States. Surprisingly, New York City, long considered a quintessential holiday destination, didn’t make the cut. The study, conducted by BetMGM Casino, has shed new light on what makes a truly cozy Christmas escape. It challenges traditional notions and offers fresh perspectives for those seeking the perfect yuletide retreat.

North Pole, Alaska Takes The Crown

In what seems almost too fitting to be true, North Pole, Alaska, has claimed the top spot as the coziest Christmas getaway in the nation. This small city, located just outside Fairbanks, lives up to its name with year-round Christmas decorations and streets named after holiday themes.

The study’s findings suggest that North Pole’s combination of guaranteed snowfall, festive atmosphere, and appropriately chilly temperatures create the perfect recipe for a cozy Christmas experience. Following closely behind North Pole, the study revealed a diverse list of cozy destinations spanning the country. Park City, Utah, renowned for its world-class ski resorts and charming Main Street, secured the second spot.

Denver, Colorado, with its mix of urban amenities and proximity to the Rocky Mountains, came in third. The quaint coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine, and the artsy mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina, rounded out the top five. These locations showcase the variety of what constitutes a cozy Christmas getaway.

A Surprising Sixth Place On The Coziest Christmas Getaways List

Perhaps the most shocking revelation from the study is New York City’s placement at number six. The Big Apple is famous for its Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and holiday window displays. It also boasts countless seasonal events and has long been considered the epitome of Christmas magic. However, the study’s methodology, which considered factors such as snowfall, accommodation availability, festive events, venues, nature, and temperature, placed NYC just outside the top five.

Surprising a few, on the other hand, is Las Vegas, Nevada, which was determined to be the least cozy city in the U.S. for a Christmas getaway. Known for its bright lights, bustling casinos, and desert climate, Sin City’s lack of traditional Christmas elements likely contributed to its position at the bottom of the list.