With December just around the corner, these tempting travel deals are helping holiday travelers vacation near and far for Christmas. As you plan your Christmas travels, remember that these deals are subject to availability and may have specific terms and conditions. It’s always a good idea to book early to secure the best prices and options.

Hawaiian Airlines’ Festive Flight And Hotel Bundles

Hawaiian Airlines is spreading the holiday spirit with its incredible vacation packages. Bundling your flight and hotel stay, you can save up to 20% on your getaway. Plus, until December 4, 2024, you can earn 5X bonus miles on qualified vacation packages. With deals starting from just $574 per person for a 3-night stay, including round-trip flights, this offer is not one to miss out on.

Expedia’s Caribbean Christmas Escape

If you’re dreaming of white sand beaches instead of a white Christmas, Expedia has you covered with their Caribbean Islands vacation packages. Prices start at $349 per night for stays from December 17 to 18, 2024, and you can treat yourself to a luxurious pre-Christmas getaway. Or, for an all-inclusive experience, consider the Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort in the Dominican Republic, available for just $246 per night.

Delta Airlines’ Seasonal Savings

Delta Airlines is brightening spirits with their Christmas flight deals. While specific offers may vary, travelers can expect significant discounts on domestic and international flights. Last year, Delta offered up to 30% off on select routes. The same or even better deals are anticipated for Christmas 2024. Keep an eye out for their flash sales, which often feature round-trip fares under $200 for domestic flights.

Hilton Hotels’ Home For The Holidays

Hilton Hotels is inviting travelers to make their properties a home away from home this Christmas. With their “Book Early and Save” promotion, guests can enjoy up to 40% off stays at participating hotels worldwide when they book in advance. This offer is perfect for extended family gatherings or looking for a cozy base for their Christmas shopping trips. Don’t forget to join Hilton Honors for additional perks and points that could lead to free nights in the future.

Airbnb’s Festive Accommodations

For those wanting a more homely Christmas experience, Airbnb has some fantastic deals on unique accommodations. Many hosts are providing special holiday discounts, with some offering up to 25% off for a week or more extended stays. Airbnb’s diverse properties allow you to find the perfect setting for your holiday memories. Plus, with their new split-stay feature, you can easily book two different places for longer trips.

Booking.com’s Winter Wanderlust

On Booking.com, travelers can find 15% or more discounts on stays between November 2024 and January 2025. This offer covers many accommodations, from budget-friendly hostels to luxury resorts. With such options, you can plan a ski trip to the Alps, a city break to see the Christmas markets of Europe, or a sunny escape to Southeast Asia.