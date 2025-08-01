Hundreds of cruise passengers found themselves unexpectedly stranded when their ships were ordered to sea during tsunami warnings triggered by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Pacific coast. One affected vessel, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America, departed Hilo Harbor two hours ahead of schedule on Tuesday, according to ABC News. The ship left passengers behind on shore excursions with no personal belongings, medication, or a change of clothes.

As tsunami sirens blared across the islands and evacuation orders were issued, these tourists faced a night of uncertainty, forced to sleep on gymnasium floors at Waiakea High School. At the same time, their floating hotel sailed to safer waters. The U.S. Coast Guard had mandated that all vessels leave Hawaiian ports immediately following the declaration of a state of emergency, creating a chaotic situation where many passengers were unable to return to their ships in time.

“We were stranded by Norwegian Cruise Line. Our tour bus arrived five minutes before the time they stated they were leaving and they pulled off anyway,” said passenger Tiffany Oliver, who was among those left behind, per Daily Mail. “No clothes, no food, no nothing. Norwegian, you left us stranded and then you have no plan for our survival. You could care less about your guests.”

Stranded Cruise Passengers Experience Hawaiian Hospitality

The tsunami warnings came after the powerful earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting immediate emergency responses throughout the Pacific region. Norwegian Cruise Line stated to ABC News that they had notified “all guests via SMS” advising them “to seek higher ground and follow instructions from local authorities if they were unable to return to the ship in time for its departure.”

The cruise line emphasized that their decision to leave port early was made “in response to local emergency procedures and to prioritize the safety of our guests and crew.” Despite the ordeal, some passengers highlighted the extraordinary response from local Hawaiians. Eric Anderson, one of the stranded travelers, told local media that “the local Hawaiian people were extremely hospitable and all came together to take care of the passengers. It really is a testament to that Aloha spirit.”

Resolution And Return

As tsunami warnings were downgraded by Wednesday, the Pride of America returned to port to retrieve its stranded passengers. The situation highlighted the challenging balance between passenger convenience and safety protocols during natural disasters. The Cruise Lines International Association noted that member cruise lines “prioritize safety and security in all of their operations and have the unique ability to make adjustments if needed in the best interest of passengers and crew.”