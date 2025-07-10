Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled travel plans for sailors scheduled to enjoy two of its ships, the Prima and the Breakaway, between November 2026 and March 2027. According to USA Today, the cruise line explained in a July 7 letter to its travel partners and sailors that the Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Breakaway will switch routes. The letter allegedly referred to the route switch as “a fleet redeployment.”

Due to the switch, all cruises on the Norwegian Prima from November 15, 2026, through and including March 28, 2027, have been canceled, as well as those on the Norwegian Breakaway from November 8, 2026, through and including March 28, 2027.

What Else Is There To Know About The Cruise Cancellations?

Norwegian Cruise Line will provide a full refund and 10% in cruise credits to those booked on the canceled sailings. Additionally, although it’ll be on a different ship than initially anticipated, passengers can rebook the itineraries they intended to go on starting August 8. Those travelers will need to keep in mind that if their canceled cruise was on the Prima, they’re rebooked itinerary will be on the Breakaway, and vice versa.

Under the new sailings, the Prima will take on the Breakaway’s former route, which leaves from San Juan and cruises through the Southern Caribbean. Additionally, the Breakaway will take on the Prima’s former route, departing from New Orleans and exploring the West Caribbean.

“As passionate cruisers ourselves, we know this wasn’t part of your plan, and we truly apologize for any disruption or disappointment this has caused,” Norwegian reportedly stated in its letter. “We want to assure you that we’re here to make this process as smooth as possible.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has 21 ships in its fleet. The Prima debuted in 2022, while the Breakaway debuted in 2013. Notably, the cruise line gave the latter vessel a refurbishment earlier this year. Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest fleet addition is the Aqua, which debuted in April.