The forthcoming year will have several new cruise ships hitting the seas for those seeking sunbathing and seaside enjoyment. All those listed below are from titans in the industry that cruise lovers are likely familiar with.

The itineraries span much of the globe, and there are so many onboard dining, activities, and unique experiences that cruisers can choose from. None of the themed voyages are particularly “weird or niche” cruises, and several are family-friendly.

Disney is debuting two ships, one of which will be an exciting opportunity to meet heroes and villains from the parent company, Marvel, and Pixar. Virgin Voyages — known for its adults-only cruises — will launch its Brilliant Lady ship on the seas. Moreover, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas promises a big splash.

Read more about new cruise ships debuting in 2025 below.

Cruises Debuting In 2025

Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Aqua

MSC Cruises’ World America

Oceania Cruises’ Allura

Royal Caribbean’s Star Of The Seas

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady

Disney Cruise Lines’ Destiny

Disney Cruise Lines’ Adventure

Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Aqua ship will combine its latest innovations for a one-of-a-kind, high-end yet fun time at sea. The ship will debut numerous new entertainment options, accommodations, and experiences. The Aqua is 10% larger than Norwegian Cruise Lines’ other Prima Class ships, so it’ll have more outdoor space and accommodations to choose from.

Capacity: 3,571 passengers

What’s Unique?: The Aqua Slidecoaster (the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide), the Glow Court (an LED sports court with games), the plant-based restaurant Planterie, and The Haven (a luxury accommodation block offering personalized service, exclusive service, and private spaces to its guests).

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: March 28, 2025

MSC Cruises’ World America

This ship from MSC Cruises has seven “districts” that offer a wide variety of fun experiences for your whole group. Family Aventura is ideal for kids and teens, while The Zen Area is an adults-only relaxing oasis. The Wold Galleria is for shopping till you drop and partying, and The Terraces boast fine dining, live entertaining, and even more retail options. Onboard entertainment includes a comedy club and a sports bar. There are 19 dining venue options.

Capacity: 6,762 passengers

What’s Unique?: The thrilling Cliffhanger, “the only overwater swing ride at sea,” that goes 160 feet over the ocean. This ship will have “the largest MSC Yacht Club,” offering luxe suites and 24-hour butlers — also, an onboard Eataly.

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: April 12, 2025

Oceania Cruises’ Allura

The Oceania Cruises’ Allura is about enjoying the best food and drink at sea. Guests are promised “unforgettable dining experiences” at various onboard restaurants. Moreover, the mixology and beverage options aren’t set to disappoint either and will include low and no-sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails.

Capacity: 1,200 passengers, 800 crew

What’s Unique?: An onboard crêperie serving fresh crêpes and waffles in the morning and gelato in the afternoon. Allura’s 2025 inaugural season will include 26 sailings with destinations in Europe, Canada, America’s New England region, and the Caribbean.

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: July 18, 2025

Royal Caribbean’s Star Of The Seas

This family-friendly vessel seems like a perfect cruise ship for many vacationers, from foodies to thrill seekers, and those who love moments poolside. There are seven pools, kid-friendly water sites, and adult-only pool zones. This ship is also reportedly home to the largest at-sea waterpark. There’s a large variety of food and drink establishments, so there’s something for everyone.

Capacity: 5,610 passengers

What’s Unique?: The AquaDome (an immersive venue for live shows), and Absolute Zero (the largest ice skating rink in Royal Caribbean’s fleet). Adventurous guests can stand right above the sea while doing the Crown’s Edge activity.

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: August 31, 2025

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady

This adults-only cruise promises dining from Michelin-star chefs, balcony hammocks, a mermaid-inspired spa, and complimentary fitness classes. Its itineraries include the Panama Canal and an Alaska cruise. The ship’s inaugural season will include four sailings, all leaving from New York City’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

Capacity: 2,762 passengers

What’s Unique?: New cabin categories and destination regions for Virgin Voyage travelers.

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: September 5, 2025

Disney Cruise Lines’ Destiny

On this cruise, guests will experience some of the most iconic heroes and villains from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. They will be everything from themed eateries, Broadway-style live shows, and character meet and greets for all ages. Adult-only spaces include a quiet cove pool, a spa, restaurants, and bars.

Capacity: 2,508 passengers

What’s Unique?: Experiencing a multitude of iconic character heroes and villains.

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: November 20, 2025

Disney Cruise Lines’ Adventure

This Disney Cruise Line ship will leave from Singapore at the end of 2025. Passengers will enjoy cruising through Southeast Asia with Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. The ship will have seven designated themed areas, including Toy Story Place and Marvel Landing.

Capacity: 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members

What’s Unique?: The ship’s seven designated areas to explore.

Maiden Voyage Departure Date: December 15, 2025