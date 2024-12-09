Alaska is a grand place with a lot to explore. This state is a confluence of glacier sightings, wildlife spotting, and shore excursions. It’s no wonder that in 2022, cruise vessels to Alaska were 74% full, with 1.17 million visitors in tow, bound for the Southeastern region alone. In fact, tourism there has become so popular that in June 2024, the state’s capital of Juneau was in talks of limiting the number of cruise passengers throughout the week who can leave the boat to explore the city, much like Venice, Italy did earlier in April of the same year. Those proposed changes won’t take effect until 2026, however.

Packing for an Alaskan cruise can be daunting due to the variable weather and diverse activities. Even if you’re a pro at packing for cruises to warmer locales, like the Caribbean or Mexico, you might need to rethink your strategies when it comes to setting sail for a glacial expedition. If you’re worried about your trip ending up with you cold and short on supplies like in The Terror, fear not. This ultimate packing list for an Alaska cruise aims to ensure you’ll be prepared for everything from whale watching to formal dinners onboard.

Clothing Should Include Layers for More Comfort

As opposed to the sundresses and light button-downs you might expect from cruises in warmer waters, the packing list for an Alaskan cruise should, as you might expect, be designed to keep you warm, rather than cool you down. How you dress for your cruise is up to you, but here are a few tips.

Alaska’s weather can range from chilly mornings to mild afternoons, 40°F to 70°F (4°C to 21°C) during cruise season, making layered clothing a must. Start with moisture-wicking base layers, add a warm fleece or sweater, and top it off with a waterproof jacket to stay dry during rainy days.

Key clothing items to pack:

Lightweight long-sleeve shirts

Insulated fleece or sweaters

Waterproof and windproof jacket

Comfortable walking pants or jeans

Thermal leggings for cooler days

Gloves, scarves, and hats for warmth

Formal wear for cruise dinners

For footwear, pack comfortable walking shoes for excursions and a pair of waterproof boots if you plan on exploring wet trails or shorelines.

Outdoor Gear For Shore Excursions

Shore excursions in Alaska often include activities like hiking, ziplining, wildlife spotting, or visiting glaciers. Packing the right gear ensures you’re ready for adventure.

Outdoor gear essentials:

Binoculars for spotting whales and eagles

A sturdy backpack for day trips

Sunglasses to reduce glare from ice and water

Reusable water bottle to stay hydrated

Camera or smartphone with extra memory for capturing stunning landscapes

If you’re planning glacier hikes or kayaking tours, check with your excursion provider about specific gear they might supply. If you’ll be hiking once you disembark, bring along a walking stick and shoes with ample traction to prevent slips on icy or wet terrain.

Rain and Cold Weather Protection

For several reasons we’ve gone over before, June is one of the best times to visit Alaska. Even if you travel to Alaska in the summer to avoid snowy temps, expect rain, adjust your Alaskan cruise packing list accordingly. With a 50–70% chance of rain in most Alaskan ports, specifically in July, August and especially so in September, this should be treated as an inevitability.

Include a compact rain poncho, jacket or packable umbrella in your suitcase. Waterproof shoes, gloves and socks can also keep you warm and dry during outdoor activities.

Cruise Cabin Comfort and Extras

Cruise cabins can be small, so pack items to maximize comfort and convenience. Consider bringing packing cubes to stay organized and a power strip or USB hub for charging devices.

Helpful cabin extras:

Travel-size toiletries

Motion sickness remedies

Lightweight blanket for balcony relaxation

Snacks for excursions

Deck of cards or a travel-friendly board game

Shoe organizers can come in handy for keeping things tidy in your cruise’s cabin, keeping you from tripping over your luggage. The doors to your cabin, or doors within it, are likely to be metal, so strong magnetic hooks will ensure you have plenty of space to hang up coats, sweaters, or anything else you want within easy reach.

Remember that you might find yourself without Wi-Fi in many places on the cruise. Keep a pad of sticky notes in your luggage to leave notes for family, friends and other travel companions to let them know when you’ve gone for a quick trip to a dining area or are otherwise stepping out, since you might not be able to shoot off a text.

Bring along a ‘wet bag’, too. This can be a vinyl zipper pouch, or even just a gallon Ziploc bag to pack up wet items that you don’t want dampening other things in your luggage. As stated above, rain is an inevitability, and if you know your wool socks won’t dry out until you land back at home, a wet bag can be a lifesaver.

Formal Wear and Evening Attire

Most Alaska cruises include formal evenings, so pack one or two dressy outfits. For women, a cocktail dress or elegant pantsuit works well, while men can opt for a suit or dress shirt with a tie.

Pro Tips for Packing Light

Use packing cubes to save space and stay organized.

Opt for versatile clothing pieces that can be mixed and matched.

Don’t overpack formal wear—most cruises only have one or two dressy nights.

What Not to Forget on an Alaskan Cruise?

This compact packing list for an Alaska cruise ensures you’re ready to explore the Last Frontier in comfort and style. Check your cruise line’s guidelines and pack seasonally smart.

Pro Tip: Pack early and double-check your essentials to avoid last-minute stress. With the right preparation, your Alaska cruise will be smooth sailing!