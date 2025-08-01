A Florida woman’s attempt to smuggle two turtles through Miami International Airport security by hiding them in her bra ended tragically when one of the reptiles didn’t survive the journey. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared this unusual incident on social media on July 24, 2025, with an urgent plea to travelers: “Please, and we cannot emphasize this enough, stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security.”

The surviving turtle was transferred to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for proper care. This bizarre smuggling attempt highlights a serious issue that many pet owners face: confusion about how to travel legally and safely with their animals. TSA officials confirmed that small pets can indeed pass through security checkpoints. However, owners must follow proper procedures to ensure both the animal’s welfare and compliance with transportation regulations.

Know TSA Requirements For Pet Travel

TSA allows small pets through security checkpoints, but specific procedures must be followed. “Small pets should travel in the cabin of the aircraft with their owners,” advises Anne Cross, TSA Deputy Federal Security Director for Colorado.

Pet carriers should be placed through the X-ray machine empty, while owners maintain control of their pets with a leash. TSA strongly emphasizes that pets should never be placed in X-ray tunnels, as these machines are designed only for screening luggage and personal items.

Prepare Your Pet For Travel

Preparation begins well in advance of arriving at the airport. “Acclimate the pet to the process of traveling by familiarizing it with the travel carrier in the days leading up to the trip,” recommends TSA. This simple step helps reduce stress for both the animal and the owner during security screening.

Per the TSA, the Foothills Animal Shelter in Colorado suggests ensuring your pet is healthy and up to date on vaccinations before travel. Carrying proper documentation, including vaccination records and health certificates from your veterinarian, prevents complications at checkpoints.

Choose TSA-Appropriate Travel Equipment

Selecting appropriate travel gear is essential for pet safety. Purchase an airline-approved carrier large enough for your pet to stand, sit, and turn around comfortably. For dogs, the American Kennel Club recommends carriers that are waterproof and provide maximum space within airline specifications. Remember to pack portable water and food bowls, treats, waste bags, and pet wipes for emergencies.

Understand Airline Policies

Pet travel restrictions vary significantly between airlines. “Always communicate with the airline in advance, ideally at the time of purchasing tickets,” advises the American Kennel Club. Most airlines allow only a limited number of pets in the cabin per flight, so early booking is crucial.

Be aware that only trained service dogs assisting people with disabilities can fly openly in commercial airline cabins; emotional support animals must travel in carriers, like other pets. By planning ahead and adhering to guidelines, pet owners allow safe, stress-free travel experiences for their animal companions without resorting to dangerous smuggling attempts that put pets at risk.