Two American women’s verbal blows over one’s MAGA hat at London Heathrow Airport on October 28 reportedly resulted in a fistfight and a flight’s delayed departure.

London’s Metropolitan Police claim the women were around 20 years apart in age. According to The Sun, the fistfight was sparked before boarding a British Airways flight from London to Austin. One of the Americans allegedly demanded that the other remove their MAGA hat. Punches flew when the woman donning the polarizing cap refused to remove it.

The women reportedly continued their brawl in the cabin’s premium economy section, leading the plane’s captain to call the authorities. The heated flyers were removed from the plane and allegedly cussed each other out during the escort. No one was arrested, and the flight for the other flyers was delayed two hours.

Notably, the hat and the “MAGA” slogan itself have become synonymous with Donald Trump and his presidential campaigns. Ahead of his 2016 win of the Oval Office, Trump’s MAGA, or “Make America Great Again,” movement rose as controversial and divisive.

“Shortly after 12.45 p.m. on Monday, October 28, police at Heathrow were made aware of an incident involving two women waiting to board a plane in Terminal 5. A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter-allegations of affray. Enquiries are ongoing,” detailed a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

What Else Is There To Know About The MAGA Hat Brawl On The British Airways Flight?

“With the [United States’] presidential election so close, tensions are sky high. Airline crew could not run the risk of a full-scale punch-up at 30,000 feet. BA (British Airways) officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger’s baseball cap. It was extraordinary,” said a source at Heathrow.

“We apologized to our customers for the delay and got them on their way as quickly as possible,” noted British Airways in a statement.

The MAGA hat plane brawl occurred around a week before the 2024 United States presidential election on November 5. Multiple sources have called Republican former President Donald Trump the winner of the race against Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump addressed his victory early Wednesday morning. The Vice President conceded, addressing the country later that afternoon. President Biden followed with remarks this morning.