In heels, Mariah Carey took a stroll on the Great Wall of China with her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The fabulous, fashionable, and talented singer visited the site with her kids in mid-September. Footage of her embarking on the trek in her heels has gone viral. On X, Carey joked she wished someone had suggested different shoes for her Great Wall adventure. Cheekily, the “Always Be My Baby” singer highlighted that other footwear suggestions probably wouldn’t have changed her mind about donning the sky-high heels. On Instagram, the singer shared the same photos and said, “It really is great!”

Her photos included images of her at the Beijing landmark — one of the Seven Wonders of the World, which is visited by 10 million people annually. One photo captured the mom of two with her young teens, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The other two photos showed Carey smiling with one arm raised and peering through her sunglasses with a charming grin.

Carey’s heeled walk at the historic site is nearly a year after she revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she doesn’t own any sneakers because they blister her feet. The singer shared that instead, she opts for heels — which also hurt her feet — or slippers.

What Did Mariah Carey Do In Beijing Besides Visit The Great Wall Of China?

Carey is touring and performed two shows in Beijing on September 15 and 16.

Her concerts and family trip came several weeks after the Grammy award-winning icon confirmed the passing of her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, on the same day.

“Back at work,” Carey captioned a Sept. 8 Instagram video of her singing. “It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China and Brazil. Love you!”