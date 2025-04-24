​”Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 heist thriller, elevates the cat-and-mouse game between detective and mastermind. Directed by Christian Gudegast, the film follows Sheriff “Big Nick” O’Brien (Gerard Butler) as he tracks Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) across Europe, delving into the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia. Inspired by the real life Antwerp diamond heist of 2003, the film’s diverse European locations offer fans an immersive experience of its high-stakes world with the chance of walking those very same streets. Whether you’ve been meaning to backpack Europe for years, or just got the bug while catching “Den of Thieves 2” in your local theater, now seems like as good a time as any to pull the trigger, and traipse across the continent like Big Nick and the gang.

​Filming for “Den of Thieves 2” commenced from April through July of 2023, with principal photography spanning various European locales. Most notably, the film was shot in portions of the United Kingdom and the Canary Islands, Spain. ​We’ll run through a quick guide to these locations so you can see them for yourself, and also provide a few recommendations for restaurants, day trips and excursions within the area. Before long, you may find yourself sipping a tropical beverage on the very beaches where the master bandits retire on-screen.

Prepare For Your Next Heist In The United Kingdom

Key Scenes: Several few urban landscapes of the UK provided the backdrop for high-octane heist and chase sequences in “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.” While specific cities and landmarks have not been officially disclosed, locals will be able to quickly spot a few undeniable works of English architectural design and city layouts. The UK’s gritty aesthetic makes for a perfect backdrop to this heist thriller, as career criminals from all over the globe convene to plan the largest diamond robbery in all of Europe.

Best Time to Visit: Though the UK is a beautiful and vibrant nation to explore year-round, most locals recommend visiting during mid-spring or mid-autumn. The months of April and October tend to offer the best visitation windows due to their mild temperatures, outdoor activities and seasonal exploration. Summers in the UK are often plagued with rain and exceptionally high humidity, while winters are known to be quite cold and uninviting for international visitors.

Transportation Options: Depending on what portion of the UK you visit, you should find that there are extensive public transportation networks. This is especially true of larger cities, which provide access to trains, buses and the famed London Underground.​ Even if you move off the beaten path, you can comfortably rely on Ubers, taxis and other on-call options for most excursions. Just be sure to have your itinerary ironed out before you depart your hotel for the day. The last thing a master thief wants to deal with is an unprepared getaway driver.

As stated, several pivotal scenes for “Den of Thieves 2” were filmed in the United Kingdom, providing the gritty, urban backdrop that aligned seamlessly with the film’s intense narrative. The UK’s architecture and cityscapes are known for their narrow, winding streets, which naturally lend themselves to the high-octane heist and chase sequences with tight turns, near-misses and unpredictable obstacles. While specific landmarks remain undisclosed, the urban environment contributes significantly to the film’s atmosphere.​ First-time visitors exploring the UK are free to check out the bustling streets and brutalist architecture that mirrors the film’s settings, while also partaking in some of the island’s most notable sightseeing. While in town, be sure to check out Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the Tower of London.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in “Den of Thieves 2” filming locations, you should find plenty of exciting activities across the United Kingdom, making the European nation a marvel for the whole family. Explore the universal blend of historic grandeur and modern grit that the nation has to offer, with cobbled alleys, towering skyscrapers and shadowy underpasses. Visit renowned cultural centers such as the Natural History Museum or the Borough Market, or experience the vibrant theater scene in London’s West End.​ Any way you slice it, you should have more than enough activities to leave you wanting more, so don’t fret if you need to table some things for a second visit.

Where to Eat: The nightlife of the UK, particularly in London, is driven largely by bars and pubs. These thriving local hubs are the perfect place to grab a fish and chips meal with a pint of your favorite beverage, and catch a soccer game with some local sports fans. While this may offer a window into the most authentic UK experience, you may find yourself looking for something a little more upscale during your stay. If you don’t mind spending a few extra pounds for ambiance and atmosphere, be sure to check out Afternoon Tea At The Ritz, the Florattica Rooftop Bar or the Chiltern Firehouse, which boasts a Michelin star.

Where to Stay: If you’re planning on sticking to the London area, you’ll surely find a wide array of hotel accommodations to choose from. Those looking to save money on their hotel so they can spend more on tours and adventures should check listings such as the Travelodge, Hilton or Holiday Inn. If you’re fresh off a successful diamond heist and money is no concern, you can always try scoring a reservation at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, Strand Palace or the Presidential Apartments. These centrally-located hotels offer all the latest amenities, and situate visitors directly in the heart of the city.

Celebrate A Job Well Done In Tenerife, Canary Islands

(Benjamin Merkle/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Much like the situation in the United Kingdom, the vibrant Canary Islands offer a stunning backdrop for several portions of “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.” In the film, the city of Tenerife stands-in for multiple locales, including French-inspired environments integral to the storyline. The diversity of this sparkling landscape allowed filmmakers to cut down on production time and expenses by shooting multiple locations within a short distance. These dynamic environments also helped enrich the narrative’s authenticity, as actors were able to interact with their surroundings naturally, adding more weight to the story rather than having it all done in front of green screens or soundstages.

Best Time to Visit: Anyone who has been to the Canary Islands will likely tell you that the gorgeous Spanish territory is an idyllic backdrop to be explored any time of year. Though the spring months of April and May are among the most popular periods to visit, tourists should also consider checking the archipelago out during February, when the renowned Carnival of Santa Cruz is ongoing. Any way you slice it, there’s really no wrong way to visit this area, especially if you’re looking to unload a truck-load of freshly-stolen diamonds into a brand new bank account.

Transportation Options: Since the Canary Islands are so small and disconnected, they don’t have a lot of public transportation options like buses or trains. Instead, it’s recommended that visitors hail a cab, hop on a ferry or even charter a small plane in order to get from A to B during their stay. If you don’t mind a steep incline here and there, you’ll find that most of the downtown areas and city centers are settled tightly enough to traverse entirely on foot. No matter how you get around, remember that the Canaries are built for relaxation, so don’t be afraid to drop what you’re doing and lay out on the beach during your visit.

Tenerife is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, and serves as a significant filming location for “Den of Thieves 2.” Its adaptable setting doubled as multiple European locations, for an authentic international backdrop. The diverse landscapes, from bustling urban areas to serene coastal scenes, blended action-packed sequences with the natural beauty of the land. Fans visiting Tenerife can immerse themselves in the déjà vu locales featured in the film, for both the vibrant city life and the island’s natural wonders.​ The mix of rugged mountains, black-sand beaches, and winding roads provide a diverse pallet for many travelers to choose from.

The port city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife is specifically highlighted in “Den of Thieves 2.” The city’s colorful architecture and bustling European fanfare is used as a stand-in for France, though natives to the Canaries will surely notice their homeland on full display during a few key car chases, standoffs and sequences in an open square. Visitors and film fans alike are welcome to visit the palm-lined avenues, from the markets to the plazas, as well as the Auditorio de Tenerife, the colorful Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África and the lively Carnaval de Santa Cruz, one of the most famous carnivals in the world.

Things to Do: Whether you’re visiting the Canaries on a solo trip, a girl’s vacation or a family excursion, you’ll surely find that the Islands are jam-packed with activity. While in Tenerife, you can enjoy sunset stargazing at Teide National Park, go whale and dolphin watching or simply lay out on the beach without a care. As stated, those visiting in February should be sure to attend the Carnival of Santa Cruz, which serves as one of the world’s largest and most vibrant carnivals. Animal lovers owe it to themselves to check out some of the local fauna by exploring the Poema Del Mar Aquarium, the Loro Parque or head out on a Jeep 4×4 for the safari adventure of a lifetime.

Where to Eat: If you’re looking for a nice sit-down meal during your time in Tenerife, you can’t go wrong with restaurants such as Ibéricos Gastro Bar, Tasquita Del Puerto and El Rebojo de Garachico. The latter restaurant offers a Michelin-star dining experience, for those looking to enjoy something truly unique and memorable. If these places are out of your price range, you should still find no problem satiating your cravings, with plenty of fresh caught seafood, fresh vegetable stews and other handheld meals available at beachside carts and pop-up restaurants all along the coast.

Where to Stay: Basically all of the major hotels on Tenerife will offer a special experience to visitors – though you obviously won’t want to spend much of your day cooped up inside. Either way, some of the finest establishments on the island include Gran Melia Palacio de Isora, H10 Atlantic Sunset Horizons Collection and Meliá Jardines del Teide, which is available exclusively for travelers 18 years of age and above. If you really want to live on the wild side like the bandits of “Den of Thieves 2,” you’ll be happy to know that many of the island’s hotels offer highly secure combination safes, so your ill-begotten diamonds can be safely stored.