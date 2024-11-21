The world’s first and only Michelin-starred culinary establishment focused on ice cream is Minimal in Taichung, Taiwan. In late August, Michelin awarded the two-story frozen dessert spot its first star. The food and hospitality authority recognized the establishment for its “complex layering of flavors and textures.”

The restaurant is about ice cream, although its website notes it serves “modern gelato experiences.” The menu includes ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and granita, and a seven-course tasting experience. Visitors will taste plums, cherry blossoms, cloves, melon fruits, and much more. The establishment’s Instagram showcases plating that’s simply captivating.

“We can really feel the personal touch of the young team behind the scenes,” said a Michelin inspector of the Minimal experience. “They are good at storytelling and beautifully delivering their culinary philosophy through the menu.”

“What impresses us is how each dish features three elements that aren’t overtly showcased but are subtly and smoothly blended to reveal their nuanced flavors,” added another.

What’s Special About Minimal And Its Gelato?

Minimal is a sister restaurant to Sur, a one-Michelin-starred modern Taiwanese restaurant also in Taichung. Sur’s former pastry chef, Arwin Wan, brought Minimal’s complex yet confectionary magic to life. The ice cream spot names each item on the menu after the temperature it serves it to guests. Guests can enjoy their frozen treats inside the Taichung location or via takeaway.

“Ice cream is the purest food. After the ingredients impart flavor, all the residue is removed, leaving only the simplest state,” says the establishment. “Welcome to MINIMAL to experience purity and simplicity again.”

Michelin revealed Minimal’s history-making distinction within an August list of 10 newly starred restaurants in Taiwan. The East Asian country has 49 Michelin-starred culinary establishments in total.