After two years wed, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her NFL player hubby Jonathan Owens are basking in their love during a honeymoon trip to South Africa.

Biles has been documenting her trip’s exciting, adventurous, and romantic tidbits on Instagram. So far, the world-renowned gymnast has served safari chic and gotten up close with elephants, giraffes, lions, and other wildlife. According to People, Biles shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of an extremely close-by lion that was seemingly photographed at night. Biles wrote, “Not gonna lie, I almost sh*t myself,” regarding the thrilling encounter with the prowling big cat.

Elsewhere on her feed, the athlete has been playing into the safari experience and scenery around her by relaxing poolside in a leopard print bikini and tankini.

What Else Have Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Been Up To In South Africa?

The sports world G.O.A.T., aka “Greatest Of All Time,” has shared lots of lovey-dovey photos of herself with her husband, a safety for the Chicago Bears. In addition to embarking on the safari together, the couple has been clinking glasses, doing beachside horseback riding, and enjoying the Western Cape’s views. The two also reportedly visited a daycare for 87 children and gave out nutritional bars and blankets.

On her Instagram Stories, Biles shared footage of her and Owens fishing. Around that time, the couple got a show from some active dolphins nearby.

In the caption of snippets from a helicopter ride the two did, Biles lovingly wrote, “I’ll travel anywhere with you.”

Biles, 27, and Owens, 29, met in 2020. After getting engaged in 2022, the couple tied the knot at a courthouse in Houston in 2023. Their second wedding, a destination affair in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was a festive event including family and friends.