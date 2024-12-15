If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you may already be familiar with the streamer’s latest foreign language outing, One Hundred Years of Solitude. The series, which premiered all 16 episodes of its first season on Dec. 11, has already drawn many viewers thanks to its inventive storytelling, gripping characters and gorgeous setting. It adapts the narrative of famed Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s 1967 novel of the same name, which sees seven generations of a close-knit family navigating the tender grasp of fate from the fictional town of Macondo. Though the setting doesn’t exist off-screen, the locale certainly offers a real frame of mind, which you too can embody during your next luxurious trip through Colombia.

Luckily, we’ve got the inside scoop on One Hundred Years Of Solitude‘s multiple filming locations, each offering a wide variety of beautiful views, day trips and excitement. Whether you’re a super fan of the newly-released Netflix series, or simply looking to broaden your horizons with an international vacation, you can read ahead and get the best tips for crafting your perfect Colombian itinerary. We’ll run through all the finest local restaurants, hotel stays and activities, giving you all the tools you need for a successful adventure.

La Guajira, Colombia

Key Scenes: Most scenes in Macondo show the small settlement situated along a vibrant riverbank; these were mostly shot in the La Guajira department right near Colombia’s stunning northern coastline. The nearby Magdalena area also subs in for a handful of exterior wide shots, meaning both coastal neighborhoods are well worth visiting during your trip to the gorgeous nation.

Best Time To Visit: Though Colombia offers plenty of beautiful sights and exciting activities year-round, locals say the best time to visit the nation is during the dry season of December through March. If you love being part of a crowd, and don’t mind paying a premium for your hotel stay, consider booking in mid-February when Carnival season is in full swing!

Transportation Options: Though buses run through the La Guajira area, the department is known to be a little off the beaten path. Major Colombian cities like Cartagena and Santa Marta offer multiple modes of transportation, such as taxis, boats and rideshares. Those looking to explore One Hundred Years of Solitude‘s primary shooting locations should consider renting a 4×4 vehicle for the most reliable traversal.

Like many of Latin America’s greatest literary tales, One Hundred Years of Solitude offers a sense of magical realism which truly makes Macondo pop on the screen. Whether you’re biting your nails at the plight of the Buendía family, or taking in the sights as droves of newcomers flock to the fictional town, the series instills a deep sense of home, family values, and the inescapable reality of fate. As stated, there is no actual settlement of Macondo in real life, though the Caribbean shores of La Guajira and Magdalena serve as a perfect stand-in. Those visiting these exceptional regions should be sure to explore the lush sand dunes, indigenous fishing villages and waterfront food and beverage vendors, to get the most authentic North Colombian experience during your stay.

When booking your trip, you may find it easier to stay in a larger city like Magdalena’s Santa Marta and reserve the actual La Guajira area for a day trip or one-off excursion. Either way, you’ll certainly have enough excitement to round out your trip. Magdalena is home to a vibrant nightlife, tons of upscale restaurants and a wide array of trendy photo opportunities and tourist adventures. On the other hand, La Guajira is more rural, giving way to expert nature hikes, plenty of wildlife interaction and some of the most beautiful beaches you’ll ever see.

Things To Do: Beyond serving as the primary shooting location for One Hundred Years of Solitude, La Guajira, Colombia is also home to some of the nation’s most scenic horseback riding and motorcycle tours. Nature lovers are encouraged to check out the Seviaka Indigenous People Tubing Tour which runs through the very rivers and waterfalls that graced the Buendía family within the show. Others should make it a point to embark upon the Sanctuary Los Flamingos Tour, or pick up some souvenirs at El Mercado Nuevo.

Where To Eat: In stark contrast to many vacation spots, the high-class eateries in La Guajira, Colombia offer excellent local flavors at exceedingly affordable prices. A few top-rated spots include Casa Cocotte Restaurante, Maria Mulata and Restaurante Finca Escondida. Those looking to be a little more adventurous can enjoy fresh seafood at Restaurante Yotojoro, or a Caribbean take on Mediterranean flavors from Pasaporte Caribe.

Where To Stay: As stated above, there are a few hotels in La Guajira, though you’re better off looking for a more centrally-located stay in Magdalena. See if you can score an ocean-view room from Casa Verano Hotel Boutique, Hotel Irotama Lago or the Hilton Garden Inn Santa Marta. If you really want to stay a little further inland, you can always check out Viajero Hostel Tayrona & Ecohabs, which offers a lot of bang for your buck, but will definitely require you to secure your own transportation during your stay.

Cundinamarca, Colombia

(Jhojan Hilarion/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Though One Hundred Years of Solitude was shot primarily in the northern regions, the show also contains a number of scenes that took the Buendía clan further south. Much of the show was shot in departments including Cundinamarca and Tolima, located in the central west of the picturesque nation.

Best Time To Visit: Much like La Guajira, Cundinamarca is at its driest and most pleasant from the late winter through the spring, with December through February serving as peak months for tourism.

Transportation Options: Unlike the more rural areas of Colombia, Cundinamarca has a very robust public transit system, so visitors looking to remain in this general area can rely on buses, taxis, and Ubers during their stay. Of course, you’re always welcome to rent a car or motorcycle as well, especially if you’re looking to make the 30-hour drive through each of the four key shooting areas of One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Just in case lush beaches and crashing turquoise waves really aren’t your thing, there are other regions of Colombia where fans of One Hundred Years of Solitude can visit. The show shot some scenes in the forests and grasslands of Cundinamarca, located over 600 miles inland from the northern coast. Though Cundinamarca and neighboring departments like Tolima don’t offer as many adventures over the open water, these inland areas still contain plenty of exciting activities, perfect for solo travelers, groups or even entire families. Rock climbing is a major attraction of these regions, giving way to many adrenaline-fueled activities like cliff-jumping, spelunking and cave exploration.

Things To Do: Visitors of Cundinamarca will surely find that the region has some of the most fascinating geology of any vacation spot, as showcased by attractions like Piedras del Tunjo Archaeological Park. The park, perfect for a leisurely stroll or bike ride, is home to fossil records, ancient cave art and rock formations that date back more than 65 million years. Those looking for a more modern excursion can feel free to venture through the cities of Cundinamarca and Tolima for a look at their gorgeous and unique architecture, as well as their vibrant night markets. Capilla Valvanera and Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Fátima serve as two of the most beautiful manmade structures in the region, drawing crowds of thousands each year.

Where To Eat: Though the restaurants in Cundinamarca can run a bit pricier than those in Colombia’s rural areas, these eateries still offer a lot of bang for your buck. Steakhouses like Faunaticos Parque Tematico, Solomillo Restaurante and Cafe La Huerta serve as local favorites, while trendy spots like Restaurante El Transportador let you dine in style with exciting gimmicks. With blends of Southern barbecue, fresh seafood, Caribbean blends and more, you’d be hard-pressed to find a restaurant in Colombia that won’t leave you begging for more.

Where To Stay: Cundinamarca and Tolima are loaded with potential in terms of their luxury hotel options, leaving visitors with an embarrassment of riches. Some of the most luxurious stays include GHL Relax Hotel Club El Puente, Hotel Tocarema and Anapoima Natura. Though none of these high-end resorts offer the same rugged, homey vibe as the fictional town of Macondo, that feeling can be replicated with a bungalow booking in the Hotel Boutique Casa La Bisbal.