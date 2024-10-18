As one of the most linguistically diverse nations, with more than 80 indigenous cultures contributing to its heritage, Colombia has emerged as a top travel destination in South America attracting tourists of all nationalities. With a 34% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019 (Colombia One), cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena, once fraught with violence, are now recognized as safer, more tourist-friendly hubs thanks to government initiatives and declining criminal organizations. Let’s break down the current situation, official travel advisories, and provide practical advice for travelers in 2024.

Official Travel Advisory



The U.S. Department of State currently advises travelers to Colombia with a Level 3 warning, recommending visitors to “exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping”. While popular tourist destinations are deemed safe, certain rural and border regions, particularly near Venezuela and Ecuador, are flagged as high-risk due to crime and guerilla presence.

Is Colombia Safe for Tourists and Solo Travelers?



In 2019, Colombia welcomed over 4.5 million international tourists, contributing approximately 6.3% to its GDP. The sector has also been a key driver of employment, supporting over 1.3 million jobs, both directly and indirectly, across various industries such as hospitality, transportation, and retail. Tourism is crucial for Colombia’s economy, which makes initiatives for increasing safety in well-known destinations like Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena essential. However, petty crimes, such as pickpocketing and theft, are common in crowded areas. Solo travelers, particularly women, are advised to stay in safe neighborhoods and avoid walking alone at night. Monitor current events and make necessary changes to your travel plans if a situation escalates.

Crime Statistics and Trends:



The National Police of Colombia reported a 10.9% decrease in total number of crimes from 2022 to 2023. While cities like Bogotá and Medellín report fewer violent crimes, armed robberies still occur in certain districts. Certain areas saw a 19% rise in thefts. Rural regions near borders remain risky, as remnants of guerilla activity and drug trafficking pose security concerns. Keep in mind there is a Level 3 travel advisory warning. Exercise extreme caution.

Transportation Safety:

Public transportation, particularly buses, can be risky due to petty theft. It’s better to use ride-sharing services like Uber or book private taxis through your hotel. Airports and major bus terminals are generally safe.

Health Information and Advisories:

Avoid drinking tap water in most regions of Colombia—stick to bottled water. Mosquito-borne diseases are prevalent, so pack insect repellent if you plan to visit coastal or jungle areas. Ensure you’re up-to-date on vaccinations before travel.

Common Scams to Be Aware Of in Colombia



Pickpocketing is common in crowded areas like markets, tourist attractions, and public transportation. Beware of distractions used to divert attention while accomplices steal your belongings. Street vendors may also overcharge tourists, so it’s wise to haggle or avoid purchasing in busy tourist hotspots.

Tips on How to Avoid Scams:

The protocol for avoiding scams in Columbia is similar to what you might do anywhere else where you have a high risk of being caught by someone who wants to trick you out of your time or money. Always keep your belongings close and secure, and make sure to use the hotel room safe for travel documents and other valuables. Use ATMs inside reputable banks rather than on the street, and try to exchange all of your money early in the trip, or even before it, if possible. Be cautious of overly friendly strangers offering unsolicited help or advice. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

How to Stay Safe in Colombia

Stick to well-lit, populated areas, especially at night, and avoid displaying valuable items like jewelry and electronics. Opt for trusted transportation services such as Uber or taxis recommended by your hotel, and maintain awareness of your surroundings, particularly in less touristy regions. Additionally, keep abreast of local news to steer clear of neighborhoods with higher crime rates, and consider traveling in groups during evening outings. Always inform someone of your itinerary for added security.

Where to Stay in Colombia

Cartagena: The Walled City and Getsemani neighborhoods are safe and tourist-friendly, with a visible police presence.

Medellín: El Poblado and Laureles are popular, safe neighborhoods for visitors, offering a wide range of accommodations and dining options.

Bogotá: La Candelaria is a well-known tourist spot, but it’s recommended to stay in Chapinero or Zona Rosa, which offer safer, upscale areas with good hotels.

Reputable Hotel Recommendations:

Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena (Cartagena): A luxury hotel in the heart of the Walled City.

The Charlee Hotel (Medellín): Located in El Poblado, known for its safety and vibrant nightlife.

Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina (Bogotá): An upscale choice in the Chapinero neighborhood, ideal for those seeking safety and comfort.

Best Time to Visit Colombia

The best time to visit Colombia is during the dry seasons, from December to March and July to August. These months offer the best weather conditions for exploring cities and outdoor attractions, as well as avoiding heavy rain, which can sometimes lead to landslides in rural areas.

People Also Ask

Is Colombia safe to travel alone?

Yes, solo travel in Colombia is generally safe, especially in major cities like Cartagena and Medellín. However, solo travelers should stick to well-populated areas and avoid walking alone at night.

Can you drink the tap water in Colombia?

No, tap water is not safe to drink in most parts of Colombia. Always opt for bottled water, especially in rural and coastal regions.

Is it safe to use Uber in Colombia?

Yes, Uber is considered a safe and convenient option for transportation in major cities like Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena.

Should You Still Travel to Colombia?

Colombia has become a more secure destination for travelers in 2024. While risks do exist, particularly in rural areas, Colombia is a rich, diverse, and rewarding destination. Continuously monitor travel advisories from your government and follow the advice of local authorities, and you can enjoy a safe trip.

Alternative Destinations Worth Considering:

Consider destinations like Ecuador or Peru, which offer similar landscapes and cultural experiences with a more established tourist infrastructure.