The U.S. State Department has updated its travel advisory for the Bahamas, urging Americans to “exercise increased caution.” The warning comes amid growing concerns about violent crime, sexual assault, dangerous water activities, and strict firearm laws. It also arrives during the peak Spring Break season when thousands of U.S. citizens flock to the popular island destination.

The updated guidance, published March 31, 2025, maintains the Bahamas at a Level 2 risk designation. The advisory specifically highlights New Providence and Grand Bahama islands — home to Nassau and Freeport —where most violent crimes have occurred.

“Violent crime, like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults, can occur anywhere in The Bahamas,” the advisory states. Special attention is drawn to the “Over the Hill” area of Nassau, located south of Shirley Street, which has experienced gang-related violence.

Vacation rental properties without private security have been identified as higher-risk areas. The State Department advises travelers to remain vigilant on beaches near downtown Nassau, where sexual assaults have been reported, and never to swim alone.

What To Watch Out For In The Bahamas

Water-based activities, a major attraction for tourists, also come with warnings. According to the State Department, “sexual assaults by jet ski operators have also been reported.”

Officials urge tourists to avoid unregulated jet ski operators. Visitors should also be realistic about their swimming abilities and pay close attention to warnings about sharks and ocean currents.

Perhaps most crucial for American travelers is emphasizing the Bahamas’ strict firearm laws. “Travelers with firearms or ammunition can face arrest, jail time, and fines,” the advisory warns. These arrests can also occur in cases where bullets or firearms were packed unintentionally.

“Firearms and ammunition are illegal, including small quantities brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage. Police strictly enforce these laws even at the airport when travelers leave,” the advisory explains.

Americans have been detained at Bahamian airports for carrying ammunition in their luggage, causing delays in their return home. In a similar case from 2024, a U.S. tourist faced a potential 12-year prison sentence in the Turks and Caicos Islands after officials discovered ammunition in their luggage.

While the State Department isn’t advising Americans to avoid travel to the Bahamas altogether, the heightened caution level suggests tourists should take additional safety precautions and remain alert throughout their stay.