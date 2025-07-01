If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you may already be familiar with the streamer’s latest hit series “Countdown.” The show, which premiered on June 25, centers on Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho and Violett Beane as a team of special government agents looking to curtail an oncoming terrorist event. According to the trailer, the incident could be likened to a second 9/11, making the investigation and task force critical to saving the lives of countless American citizens. “Countdown” takes place in Los Angeles, California, and makes very deliberate use of this locale by focusing on Southern California culture, landmarks and population sizes. As you can imagine, the show was shot on location right in the heart of Hollywood, giving viewers an intimate look into the beautiful beaches, horrible traffic and booming film industry present within the region.

Whether you’ve been dying to check out Los Angeles for some time now, or you’re just interested in exploring where they shot the Amazon Prime original series, be sure to read ahead. We’ll outline some of the key filming locations for “Countdown,” as well as a few recommendations for restaurants, tourist attractions and day trips. Before long, you may find yourself walking in the very same footsteps as Detective Mark Meachum and company- hopefully without all the added stress of a murder investigation.

Where Was ‘Countdown’ Filmed?

Key Scenes: As stated, “Countdown” was shot almost entirely in and around Los Angeles, California. A few establishing shots and action sequences were captured overseas in Budapest, Hungary, though the production largely focused on domestic locales such as Culver City and Santa Clarita. Viewers familiar with L.A. may be able to spot a few obvious landmarks in the background of the show as Detective Meachum and his federal friends punch, shoot and drive their way through danger. Unlike some film projects, which shoot in Los Angeles for convenience, it’s quite clear that the setting is baked directly into the narrative of “Countdown.” This is explored through the characters’ cultural backgrounds and associations with the public, as well as the area’s status as one of the country’s most populated and wealthy counties.

Best Time to Visit: Though sunny Los Angeles is a beautiful vacation spot to explore year round, most locals recommend the months of May or October for first-time visitors. The dog days of summer are known to be prohibitively hot in the region, while the early spring can be quite overcrowded. Be prepared to face some serious traffic no matter when you book your trip, and always pack some extra clothing options, as the weather isn’t always as mild as it appears on TV.

Transportation Options: Los Angeles does have some buses and taxis, though the region is severely lacking in public transportation when compared to other American cultural hubs such as New York City or Atlanta. If you’re looking to stray far from your hotel, it’s best advised to rent a vehicle for your stay or keep a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft locked and loaded.

Since “Countdown” is still so new to the Amazon Prime Video platform, it stands to reason that there are currently no dedicated production tours for the show. Still, film and TV fans should have no trouble locating a myriad of general Hollywood tours, which showcase everything from sound stages, to massive movie studios, to street corners where iconic scenes have been captured dating back to the golden age of film.

Even if you’re exclusively interested in “Countdown” filming locations, you’ll find that there are plenty of ways to explore the city on your own self-guided adventure that provide insight into the show’s behind-the-scenes process. Just walking around downtown L.A., Culver City and Santa Clarita should give you a nuanced understanding of the core characters’ surroundings and urgent mission, and offer a few photo opportunities along the way.

Things to Do: Even if you’re not especially compelled by scouting filming locations, you’ll find that Los Angeles is packed to the brim with fun activities for visitors of all stripes. Before you commit to establishing an itinerary, be sure to get your bearings with a tour around the area. You’ll have tons of tour options to choose from, including walking tours, bus tours and even boat tours complete with whale watching – though an aerial helicopter tour is often considered the best way to take in the city of angels. Once you’ve got a feel for the area, consider checking out a few must-see tourist sights like the Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood sign or the La Brea Tar Pits. L.A. is also rife with exciting cultural centers, historical sites, high-end shopping opportunities, and white sand beaches. Those needing some added excitement should also be sure to check out Universal Studios Hollywood, which boasts an array of rides and games for visitors of all ages.

Where to Eat: As stated, Los Angeles is home to a diverse population of millions, making the food scene a delightful blend of cultures and flavors. Some of the best eats in town include Tex-Mex creations, fresh caught seafood, and Michelin-star-rated Italian restaurants overlooking the city. Local favorites include Maccheroni Republic, Burosu Ramen and the 71Above Restaurant and Skylounge. Of course, those who find difficulty scoring a reservation at these bustling hot spots will find that there are endless culinary options to choose from, so don’t be afraid to hit the streets and experiment without your GPS.

Where to Stay: Unfortunately, one of the key barriers to entry for a solid Los Angeles vacation is the sometimes exorbitant cost of a hotel in the area. Though you may luck out with shoulder season bookings, rewards deals and credit card points, it can still be very difficult to secure a hotel in the heart of the city for less than $200 per night. If money isn’t an object for you, you can always check in at The Hollywood Roosevelt, The Godfrey Hotel or The Garland. Those looking to tighten their belt and reserve their cash for food and adventures should be sure to double-check rates at chain hotels like the Marriott, the Hilton and the Holiday Inn Express. Airbnb listings are also quite plentiful for the region, so it may be worth scanning the site before committing to a hotel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prime Video’s new show “Countdown” about?

As stated, “Countdown” follows Jensen Ackles’ Detective Mark Meachum as he works alongside Homeland Security to stop a terrorist attack. Together with Special Agent Amber Oliveras, Agent Evan Shepherd and Agent Keyonte Bell, Meachum uncovers a vast conspiracy that threatens to unravel the very fabric of Los Angeles’ political structure. The series opened with an explosive three-episode premiere on June 25 and is currently scheduled to air new episodes weekly every Wednesday until the thrilling conclusion on Sept. 3.

