Netflix’s new series “Sirens” follows Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) as she seeks out her sister, Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), who has grown entangled with the likes of a powerful, affluent older woman. Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) seemingly holds the keys to the gates of exclusivity and wealth, leaving Simone practically eating out the palm of her hands. As the series continues, Devon’s arrival at Michaela’s coastal property to recover her sister marks the beginning of an unsettling chain of events. This ultimately unveils the true nature of her estranged sister’s relationship with her billionaire boss.

While the mysterious narrative of the star-studded Netflix original is a big appeal, the equally enticing coastal towns in which it was captured provide a picturesque, yet eerie backdrop. Here’s what we know about the “Sirens” filming locations around New York state, plus how you can plan a trip to the area!

Where Is ‘Sirens’ Set?

“Sirens” is set in a fictional, unspecified location. As Town and Country Magazine describes, the setting of the series is never pinpointed but it certainly emits a New England coastal vibe. It is clear that the show is set on a private island owned by the affluent Kell family, who are at the center of the narrative.

The family’s (and their money’s) origins are a big part of the set design. As production designer John Paino explained, “One of the backstories for the Kell family’s wealth is that it comes from whaling days […] This is oligarch money on an island like Nantucket.” So, a coastal and lavish setting was needed to really depict the level of wealth and power that Simone was involved with.

If you’re feeling called to visit “Sirens” filming locations, here’s what you need to know before planning your enchanted weekend getaway.

North Fork, New York

Key Scenes: According to People, while some filming was done in Lloyd Harbor, a town in North Fork was mainly used to create the fictional setting of “Sirens.”

Best Time to Visit: For a quieter and calmer travel experience, the best time to visit North Fork is during the months of March or November. Fall is another great time to indulge in local outdoor activities that will make you appreciate the lavish lifestyle seen on the screen.

Transportation Options: North Fork has diverse transportation options. For example, there are ferries, buses and even shuttles. The ferry service is the most convenient way to get to and from North Fork.

Southold, which is a town in North Fork, was used as the primary “Sirens” filming location. The setting of the show, which Elle Decor describes as “essentially a Nantucket-Martha’s Vineyard hybrid”, was brought to life by Southold quite seamlessly. Its coastal appeal and overall relaxed environment contrasts central areas of New York City, which made it a great place to capture scenes.

The North Fork area has also been a stunning filming location for other projects too. For example, the star studded 2010 movie “The Romantics” was also filmed there, as IMDb reports. So North Fork is a mini entertainment hub which visitors are likely to enjoy on and off the screen. Visitors will have plenty to do if they decide to visit this seaside escape since there are ample outdoor and cultural activities to indulge in.

As for the interior of the fictional Kell home, greater New York did have a hand in creating what viewers see on the screen. The interiors for the show were created in Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, N.Y. so that production could add on lavish features, according to People.

Things to Do: The North Fork of Long Island is known for its lavish vineyardst. The Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery is a popular option. If wine isn’t your thing, though, the Horton Point Lighthouse Nautical Museum is a unique tourism opportunity.

Where to Eat: Fortunately for visitors, restaurants in the North Fork area often have scenic waterfront views. Two popular eateries include the PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill, which is a bit more upscale, and the more affordable Country Corner Cafe.

Where to Stay: The Harbor Front Inn is a classy accommodation with beach access, but if travelers prefer a low-key place to stay, the Shorewood Inn is a more affordable option.

Northport, Long Island

Key Scenes: The main filming location, the coastal Kell house, was created based on a Northport home, as Town and Country Magazine reports. If the sprawling estate seems larger than life, it’s because it actually is. It took some movie manipulation to fully bring the building to fruition on the small screen.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Northport, Long Island, really depends on travelers’ individual tastes. Summer is ideal for outdoor and aquatic activities. Otherwise, fall is a beautiful time to enjoy the foliage and laid-back atmosphere.

Transportation Options: The most popular way to travel around Northport is via car, but there are also buses and taxis. Alternatively, travelers can take the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), which provides a convenient way to get to various local areas.

This “Sirens” filming location played a big part since the exteriors of the Kell house were filmed in Northport, which is well known for its picturesque waterfront views. But for this series, it only served as the bare bones for the fictional lavish setting since much of the show was captured somewhere along the North Shore of Long Island. The North Shore of Long Island is known for its opulence, spacious estates and diverse attractions, so it fit the bill. But after months of hunting for the right filming location in New Jersey and Long Island, the production team finally chose a home in Northport.

As Paino described to Elle Decor, the house wasn’t perfect but was a good option. “It was big, but it needed to be bigger—the team constructed extensions to the home.” So although some extravagant features that are seen on-screen in “Sirens” are not natural to the Northport home, there are some things that are organic. As Paino states, “The long sandy walk, however, which cast members run up and down to both comedic and scary effect, was already in place.”

Things to Do: Northport is considered a very charming community with a rich history and a vibrant downtown district, so many visitors take a stroll to explore it. Can check out the Crab Meadow Beach or visit the Northport Village Park, which is a family-friendly attraction.

Where to Eat: Two local favorite eateries are Robkes and Shipwreck Diner. The former is an Italian restaurant with various offerings that fit different budgets, while the latter offers affordable and traditional American cuisine.

Where to Stay: The Northport Hotel is a charming, central accommodation with an upscale ambiance. Another good option is the Chalet Inn & Suites, which is a steal for the price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be another season of “Sirens”?

According to Forbes, Netflix has yet to renew “Sirens” for a second season. Technically, it was released as a limited series, but that has certainly not stopped the streaming platform from continuing other similar projects.

Where is the island of the Sirens located?

Based on myth present in Homer’s “Odyssey”, sirens were enticing half-woman and half-bird creatures that lived between the island of Capri and the Sorrento peninsula, as Massa Lubrense reports.