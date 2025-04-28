When most people think of Trinidad Carnival, they picture the bright costumes, the infectious soca beats, and the endless energy of the road. While all of that is true, Machel Montano, the King of Soca himself, reminds us that Carnival is about more than just partying. It’s about resilience, wellness, and the deep connections that keep the spirit of Carnival alive long after the music fades.

In an intimate conversation with Travel Noire during Trinidad Carnival, Montano opened up about the personal challenges that can come with the season — and the unexpected moments that make it all worth it.

Wellness Behind The Bacchanal

For Montano, wellness isn’t just a buzzword; it’s essential. “People talk a lot about the partying,” he said, “but taking care of yourself is a big part of being able to actually enjoy it.” After years of performing at Carnival, Montano knows firsthand that stamina doesn’t happen by accident. It takes intentional choices: staying hydrated, getting rest between fetes, and knowing when to prioritize your health over the hype.

He recalled a recent experience where he lost his voice before one of his biggest performances of the season. “Going into that fete, I had no voice,” he shared. “I started the show with no voice and had to rely on backing tracks. It was tough.” But instead of letting the situation derail the night, Montano leaned into community.

Turning Setbacks Into Shared Moments

Rather than powering through alone, Montano brought a fan — someone who had recently gone viral for singing his songs — up on stage to perform with him. “It changed the whole vibe,” he said. “People were upset at first, but seeing that moment of connection lifted the entire crowd.”

It’s a powerful reminder: Carnival isn’t just about personal glory. It’s about the community you create and the memories you make together. Even in the face of setbacks, Carnival teaches you to find joy, to lift others up, and to keep moving.

Advice For First-Timers

If you’re planning your first Trinidad Carnival, Montano recommends pacing yourself and choosing experiences that speak to the true spirit of the festival. While many parties will tempt you, he suggests not missing a traditional Monday fete to really feel the energy of soca, “stink and dutty” vibes, and community in full force.

And if you can, Montano encourages visitors to experience live soca performances. “The music is a living thing,” he said. “Feeling it live is like nothing else.”

Carnival As A Spiritual Reset

Beyond the costumes and the revelry, Carnival is a space for reflection and renewal. For Montano, each year is an opportunity to check in with himself, to reconnect with his purpose, and to share that journey with the people around him.

“You have to reevaluate where you are,” he reflected. “Put energy into what matters.”

It’s advice that applies not just to Carnival, but to life. Because at its heart, Trinidad Carnival isn’t just about celebrating — it’s about healing, connecting, and finding the strength to keep dancing, even when the music changes.