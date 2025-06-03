Dozens of protesters gathered at the busy exit off Interstate 293 in Manchester on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The protesters demanded a complete boycott of Avelo Airlines due to its controversial contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate deportation flights. This demonstration was part of a coordinated national effort. It saw activists line both sides of the highway exit leading to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where Avelo operates.

Holding signs with messages like “Boycott Evil Avelo; Don’t fly deportation airlines!” protesters aimed to raise public awareness about the airline’s involvement in what they describe as problematic deportation practices under the current administration. According to NHPR, organizer Diane Kolifrath expressed deep concerns about due process violations in recent deportation cases.

Kolifrath cited specific instances where individuals were transported across state and international borders without proper legal proceedings. The protesters specifically called on lawmakers to end government incentives for Avelo. These include tax breaks and contracts until the airline terminates its ICE agreement.

Avelo Airlines Responds To Manchester Protesters

“These people have been abducted and are being moved out of state, across state lines and across international lines, without any crime committed or any due process whatsoever,” Kolifrath told reporters at the scene. “And so we do see, there’s a lot of cases where innocent folks are being swept up.”

Avelo Airlines quickly defended its position. The carrier released an official statement from Communications Manager Courtney Goff, who emphasized the company’s commitment to safety: “While we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo’s main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation.”

The controversy has already sparked legal action beyond New Hampshire’s borders. State Representative Seth Miller from Dover faces an ongoing lawsuit after funding billboards near Tweed Airport in New Haven, Connecticut. The signs explicitly encourage travelers to join the Avelo boycott. However, the case concerns whether these messages qualify as protected speech under the First Amendment.

Despite the relatively small protest size, participants view their action as part of a larger strategy to create obstacles for deportation operations. Rep. Miller acknowledged the realistic limitations of their efforts while emphasizing their importance. “I’m under no delusion that Avelo stopping these flights means these flights stop,” Rep. Miller said. “But it makes it a little harder, makes it a little more expensive. It means other people have to do it. And once that’s done, we’ll go after the next ones.”