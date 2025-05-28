Martha’s Vineyard is typically known for its serene summer getaways, coastal charm and tight-knit community vibes — not for federal immigration sweeps. But recent arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have stirred tension across the island, with locals and immigrant advocates questioning the broader implications of federal enforcement in vacation destinations.

What We Know About The Arrests

On the morning of May 21, Martha’s Vineyard woke up to an unexpected federal operation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), supported by agencies like the DEA, FBI, and U.S. Coast Guard, conducted coordinated arrests across the island, detaining at least 20 individuals. Many wore tactical vests marked “FBI,” “DEA,” or simply “Police,” and were seen stopping vehicles and detaining people in multiple neighborhoods.

The reasons for the arrests have not been disclosed by federal authorities. ICE has declined to comment, and there’s been no public information about who was detained or why.

Local Officials Caught Off Guard

Island law enforcement and town leaders were not informed in advance. “We were not told they would be here,” said Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden. Other police chiefs echoed the same, raising questions about transparency and jurisdiction.

While some workers were released after showing proper documentation, the broader lack of communication left many feeling vulnerable. Thiago Alves, a Rhode Island business owner with employees on the Vineyard, said federal agents stopped his crew. “All the work trucks, they were stopping,” he said.

Community Impact In A Seasonal Economy

Islanders quickly mobilized. Outside the Steamship Authority terminal, local residents held signs warning about ICE presence. Jane Katch, joined by two others, said they were motivated to stand up for immigrant neighbors. “If I saw something, I’d ask, ‘Where’s your warrant?’” she said.

Schools remained open, but Superintendent Richie Smith confirmed increased safety measures were in place, including only allowing entry to law enforcement with judicial warrants. Meanwhile, advocates urged residents to document any enforcement activity and report it to the LUCE Immigration Justice Network.

This is not the first ICE operation on the Vineyard — at least five people were detained in a similar action last year. But with ICE confirming 40 total detentions across Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, this week’s operation marks one of the largest in recent memory, sparking renewed debate over immigration enforcement and community trust.

Why It Matters For Black And Brown Travelers

For many Black and Brown travelers — particularly those who are immigrants, undocumented, or part of mixed-status families — the recent arrests on Martha’s Vineyard serve as a sobering reminder that not all vacation destinations feel like a safe escape.

The Vineyard is historically a retreat for Black travelers and families who seek rest and community in a place that has long symbolized safety and cultural pride. But federal enforcement operations, especially when unannounced, can disrupt that sense of ease and spark fear in communities of color — even those just visiting.

Whether traveling with a passport, a visa or as a permanent resident, Black and Brown travelers often carry the weight of being hyper-visible in predominantly white spaces. These enforcement actions add another layer of anxiety, underscoring the importance of staying informed and knowing one’s rights when navigating popular destinations in the U.S.

What’s Next

As of now, ICE has not released further information about the individuals taken into custody. The Dukes County Commissioners plan to follow up with state and federal officials to seek clearer protocols and explore ways to support affected residents and workers.