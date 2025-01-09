Located in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a pink Victorian building with a wraparound porch and octagonal tower is an icon of beauty and hospitality. The Oak Bluffs Inn, as it’s called, is a Black-owned luxury inn that has become a staple of the island’s community. It is also a favorite among celebrities and intellectuals.

The grand Victorian mansion, now known as the Oak Bluffs Inn, dates back to its construction in 1870. After over a hundred years, architect Mark Hutker turned it into a proper inn. He completed its stunning appearance by adding a distinctive lighthouse design. In 1998, the inn found its current stewards in Rhonda and Erik Albert, who have lovingly operated it for over two decades.

The Alberts have masterfully emphasized the inn’s Victorian elegance with modern coastal charm. Rhonda, the visionary behind the inn’s aesthetics, has chosen fresh, contemporary colors that create a soothing and peaceful atmosphere for guests. The inn features ten rooms in total, each with its distinct decor.

A Celebrity Hotspot With A Homey Feel

The Oak Bluffs Inn boasts luxurious amenities and a prime location. It’s no wonder an impressive roster of notable guests has graced its halls. Film director Spike Lee has been known to stay in the Penthouse Suite. On the other hand, the living room once hosted an impromptu concert by jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.

Woody Harrelson, Johnny Knoxville, and musicians like Citizen Cope and G.Love have also called The Oak Bluffs Inn their temporary home. Additionally, the world of jazz and soul has been well-represented, too. Gregory Porter, Dianne Reeves, Lalah Hathaway, and Samara Joy have visited The Oak Bluffs Inn.

Perhaps most notably, the renowned feminist scholar and author bell hooks found solace within these walls. Hooks’ stay adds to the inn’s reputation as a space for relaxation and intellectual stimulation. Located at the end of Circuit Avenue, affectionately dubbed “SoCa” (South Circuit Avenue) by Erik and his fellow business owners, The Oak Bluffs Inn is at the center of a lively community.

It’s within walking distance of beaches, shops, and restaurants, making it the perfect home base for exploring Martha’s Vineyard. The inn’s front porch is the social hub of the establishment. Guests gather for evening porch parties, watching the street life unfold and sometimes even witnessing romantic moments at the restaurants across the way.

A Luxury Inn Run By A Family

The Oak Bluffs Inn’s draw is the personal touch of the Albert family. Erik, Rhonda, and their children, Iris and Miles, have made the inn their home. During the peak season, they live in a small apartment on the third floor. As autumn arrives, they spread out to enjoy the entire house, creating a familial atmosphere at the inn year-round. The Alberts perfectly balance providing luxury accommodations and creating a homey feel.