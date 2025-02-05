Now is an even scarier time than usual for those looking to immigrate to the United States. The Trump administration has already begun engaging in mass deportation efforts, which threaten to impact droves of natural-born citizens as well as those who came to this nation legally seeking asylum. Unfortunately, this has also had an adverse impact on hiring practices, as the administration has sought to wipe out DEI hiring initiatives. Furthermore, prospective immigrants who wish to enter the nation are being blocked from coming through as the government irons out its newfound perspective on green cards, work visas and more. Luckily, as all this is going on, some companies have expressed a direct initiative to uphold support for incoming immigrants, offering a semblance of the American dream to those lucky enough to get here.

Many of these companies are offering highly competitive positions, especially those within the world of tech and artificial intelligence, so the barrier of entry is quite high. This is nothing new for those seeking permanent residency within the U.S., as the nation has long been known to have very high standards and low rates of acceptance for foreign populations. Despite these challenges, let’s briefly run through a list of companies working to keep healthy swaths of immigrants flowing in and see what we can learn about the future of immigrant workforces in 2025 and beyond.

What Jobs Can Immigrants Get?

(UK Black Tech/Unsplash)

Historically speaking, immigrants entering the United States have relied on programs such as work visas to ensure that they can afford to live in their newfound homes, before taking on the task of acquiring permanent citizenship. While many corporations continue to offer roles to working migrants, these entry-level positions are at high risk of dissolution in most major industries. This, coupled with the rising cost of living, has made it all but impossible for newfound citizens to find work in the food and beverage industry, customer service or even sales. Luckily, those with highly skilled technical educations in tech and engineering may still find a clear path into the U.S., thanks to the popular H-1B visa program. These visas are given out directly through Citizenship and Immigration Services and offered only to those with a bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant technical field such as mathematics, engineering or medicine.

Trump has been vocal about cracking down on H-1B visas, with some Republican lawmakers calling for a sweeping pause on new applicants. Despite these reports, POTUS’ close colleague Elon Musk has encouraged the 34-time convicted felon to ramp up acceptance rates for the classification. With any luck, we’ll see a massive influx of H-1B’s given out thanks to Trump’s recent multi-billion dollar partnership with SoftBank, OpenAI and other fintech giants. Obtaining this visa classification is extremely difficult, with some studies suggesting that only one in 780 make it through, but it seems to be the best shot for a foreign national to gain permanent entry into the United States at this point.

What Companies Hire H-1B Workers?

As stated, a majority of H-1B employers operate within the fintech sector, meaning prospective migrants will have their best shot at moving to areas such as San Francisco, California or Houston, Texas, where such industries are thriving. The following list contains a sampling of corporations that have recently expressed clear interest in maintaining H-1B sponsorships, regardless of what the newly settled Trump cabinet has to say about it. While each of these companies has its own specific rules, regulations and barriers for entry, they are funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into hiring overseas talent.

These companies include:

JPMorgan Chase

Apple

Microsoft

Fidelity

Goldman Sachs

Capital One

Wells Fargo

BlackRock

Charles Schwab

MasterCard

Deloitte

Facebook

X (FKA Twitter)

Amazon

Google

IBM

Morgan Stanley

Citi

Turo

Plaid

Reddit

Stripe

And many more.

Most of these roles include those in software development and system architecture, meaning the future of American tech and banking may be led by the brightest minds from all over the globe. Though this framework still poses a significant hurdle for low-skilled workers seeking a better life, it’s an excellent start in securing a future for immigrants, refugees and those looking to enter the country in search of bigger opportunities.