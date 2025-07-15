Las Vegas’ famed Palms Casino Resort is hosting an “elevated” stay from July 18 through July 20, where fans of the card game UNO can experience it in an all-new, immersive way.

Mattel, the card game brand’s parent company, released information in May about the forthcoming experience. This weekend, in the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” the first-ever UNO Social Club will welcome a lucky winner and their guest. Mattel’s press release noted that the duo will stay in “one of the most colorful suites” in Las Vegas — where they’ll get to “stay, play, and go wild.”

Mattel’s details about the suite disclosed that it’s filled with “UNO-themed features” and inspired decor. Of course, leaning on the card game’s iconic color palette, the suite will be covered in red, blue, yellow, and green. Moreover, the tables in the suite for playing UNO will include specialized decks and “new extensions.” And if the winner hates shuffling — or still doesn’t know how — they and their guest are in luck. The UNO Social Club will even have a “personal UNO game host to shuffle decks in style.”

The winner had to post a TikTok by June 19 using an UNO Reverse Card filter including #UNOSocialClub and #MattelContest. Eligible contestants had to be 21 or older and residents of the United States, living in one of the 48 contiguous states or Washington, D.C.

What Else Is There To Know About UNO Social Clubs And The Las Vegas Pop-Up?

UNO is generally a lively, social, and highly competitive experience. However, the rollout of Mattel’s designated “social clubs” revolving around the card game promises raised stakes. For all those unable to enjoy this weekend’s first pop-up themed suite at the Palms Casino Resort, Mattel notes that an UNO Social Club may be coming to a city near you.

Fans of the game can expect UNO Social Club pop-ups across the U.S. “later this year” at bars and other fun spots in major cities.

“Each event will transform everyday hotspots into the ultimate game night destination with UNO-themed drink menus, tournament-style play, photo moments, and more,” detailed Mattel.

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be — bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition. The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories,” added Mattel’s Vice President and Global Head of Games, Ray Alder.