In the wake of Donald J. Trump’s second presidential election win earlier this month, Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio – previously targeted by his campaign – have reportedly been reeling in the aftermath.

According to The Guardian, various sources in Springfield have noted an exodus of Haitian immigrants from the city since Trump’s most recent election. Margery Koveleski, who has Haitian family members, is said to be one of those voices.

“Some folks don’t have credit cards or access to the internet, and they want to buy a bus ticket or a plane ticket. So we help them book a flight,” said Koveleski of aiding Haitian immigrants wanting to flee the area. “People are leaving,” she continued.

“People are fully aware of the election result, and that is why they are leaving. They are afraid of a mass deportation,” added Jacob Payen, co-founder of the Haitian Community Alliance.

Additionally, Payen, who helps Haitian immigrants file their taxes, said, “Several of my customers have left. One guy with his family went to New Jersey. Others have gone to Boston. I know three families that have gone to Canada.”

Why Some Haitian Immigrants Are Leaving Springfield, Ohio

During Trump’s latest presidential campaign, he and his running mate, JD Vance, spread unfounded rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating the pets of others in the community. The former president made headlines when he referred to the baseless claims about Haitian immigrants during a September debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, who opposed him in the fight for the White House.

Springfield city authorities discredited the accusations that Haitian immigrants in the community were eating their neighbors’ pets. Moreover, many in the city have said that Haitian immigrants help the local economy. In September, several allies within Springfield and the surrounding area flocked to Rose Goute Creole, a Haitian restaurant, to show support following Trump’s false and xenophobic debate rhetoric.

Notably, the former president won in Clark County – home to Springfield – in the latest election. NBC News reported that 64% of voters picked Trump, a rise from 61% in 2020.

The former president’s promised policies on mass deportation, border regulation, and immigration are also significant factors. On November 18, Trump confirmed his forthcoming administration’s preparation to declare a national emergency to enact mass deportations when he retakes office.

Haitians have been fleeing their homeland – largely going to the U.S. and the Dominican Republic – due to an influx of violence and instability in the country.