Ohio residents are flocking to Springfield’s Rose Goute Creole, a Haitian restaurant, to show solidarity and support. The eatery’s boom in business comes after former President Donald Trump and his running mate for the forthcoming presidential election, J.D. Vance, spread unfounded rumors earlier this month that immigrants have been eating locals’ pets in the Ohio town.

Photos of Rose Goute Creole bustling with customers in mid-September have been circulating online and inspiring news coverage. Updates on the eatery have also included social media posts from Springfield locals and other Ohioans. The patrons have gone online to share their efforts to support the Haitian restaurant.

Rose Goute Creole opened in the summer of 2023. One year later, it boasts over 4.5 ratings (out of 5 stars) on Yelp, Google Reviews, and DoorDash. Its menu includes fried pork (aka griot), fried snapper, pikliz, plantain, rice and beans with goat, and more.

What Else Is There To Know?

Local news source WHIOTV7 reported on September 16 that republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that 33 threats were issued toward schools, city hall, and state offices in Springfield, causing safety concerns and evacuations. The outlet noted that the threats related to the city’s “surge” in legal Haitian immigrants.

Since Trump and Vance’s false claims, Governor DeWine has reportedly emphasized that there’s “no proof” of immigrants killing and eating pets in Springfield. Snopes, a fact-checking site, has also reported “no evidence” that Haitian immigrants “are eating ducks, geese, or pets in Springfield, Ohio.”

“Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in,” DeWine told ABC News. “These Haitians came in to work for these companies. What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They’re very happy to have them there. And frankly, that’s helped the economy now.”