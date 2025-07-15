Severe flooding has swept across Spain, affecting nearly half of the country’s 50 provinces and disrupting the peak summer travel season. According to Reuters, emergency services received over 200 calls as torrential rainfall transformed streets into rivers. The rains submerged vehicles across popular tourist regions. In Catalonia, the northeastern region home to Barcelona, two people remain missing as search teams continue their efforts, Euronews reports.

Flash floods damaged infrastructure and forced 71 patients to evacuate Penedès Regional Hospital near Barcelona after it lost power. A Delta Air Lines flight departing from Barcelona for New York was forced to turn back when hail damaged the aircraft’s nose. The flooding incidents occurred on Saturday but continue to impact travel and safety days later.

Current Weather Conditions And Flooding Across Spain

The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET issued warnings for multiple provinces, including Barcelona, Girona, and Tarragona. In Barcelona alone, more than six inches of rain fell in under three hours, overwhelming the drainage systems. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged extreme caution, advising both residents and visitors to “follow civil protection instructions and avoid travel” in affected areas.

These floods follow Spain’s catastrophic flooding in October 2024, when more than 200 people lost their lives in Valencia in what was described as the country’s deadliest floods in decades. The current flooding shares the same weather pattern. Locally known as DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos), it occurs when cold and hot air masses collide to form powerful storms outside normal jet streams. Scientists are increasingly linking these unpredictable and destructive weather events to climate change.

What Travelers Should Do

The timing couldn’t be worse for Spain’s tourism sector, currently managing record visitor numbers while simultaneously facing anti-overtourism protests in several cities. The flooding adds another layer of complexity to an already challenging summer season, with emergency resources stretched thin across affected regions. Visitors planning trips to Spain should take several precautions: