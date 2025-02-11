A recent government report sheds light on the most affordable airports across the United States. The Department of Transportation’s latest data, covering the third quarter of 2024, reveals a range of airfare prices, allowing travelers to save substantially on their next trip.

According to the findings, the crown for the most affordable airport in America goes to an unexpected contender: Branson, Missouri. With an average fare of just $90.76, Branson Airport offers travelers an economical gateway to the Ozarks and beyond. This revelation challenges the notion that major hubs always provide the best deals.

Following closely behind is Mobile, Alabama, with an average fare of $98.75. The Southern draw of Mobile has the added benefit of budget-friendly air access, making it an attractive option for those exploring the Gulf Coast without breaking the bank.

Florida Is A Haven For Budget Travelers

The Sunshine State emerges as a hotspot for affordable air travel. Orlando International Airport, a primary gateway to world-famous theme parks, boasts an average fare of $269.61.

However, the real gem for budget-conscious travelers lies just 30 miles away at Sanford International Airport. Here, the average round-trip ticket costs a mere $116.79. This significant price difference highlights the potential savings of choosing alternative airports near popular destinations.

Other Florida airports also shine in the affordability rankings. Lakeland ($131.55) and Punta Gorda ($129.30) have attractive options for those willing to look beyond the usual suspects. The presence of low-cost carriers like Avelo Airlines at these smaller airports contributes to driving down airfare prices, providing more options for cost-effective travel.

Midwest And Southwest Bargains

The report unveils affordable options spread across the country. Columbus, Ohio ($124.36), Provo, Utah ($126.15), and Phoenix, Arizona ($132.37) round out the top five most affordable airports. This geographical diversity demonstrates that budget-friendly air travel is not limited to a single region.

On the flip side, the study also identifies the most expensive airports, primarily located in remote and hard-to-reach areas. Alaska dominates this category, with airports in Adak Island, Cold Bay, and Valdez each averaging over $1,000 for a one-way fare. The most extreme case is Unalaska, Alaska, home to Dutch Harbor, where travelers face an average cost of $1,304.81 for a one-way ticket.

Topping the list of expensive destinations is Guam, with an eye-watering average price of $1,658.81. These high costs reflect the challenges and expenses associated with operating flights to isolated locations.

Top 10 Most Affordable Airports In The US

To help you plan your next budget-friendly trip, here’s a quick reference list of the most affordable airports in the United States, according to the Department of Transportation’s data.