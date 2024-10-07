With less than three months before the new year, it’s time to assess whether you’ve been doing enough traveling. There’s a big chance you’ve not, and there’s no better time than the present to capitalize on the cheap flights that October brings.

October is a great time for travel because it sits in the middle of a busy summer travel season just before the congestion of the holidays. Most people use this time to rest, but it’s the perfect time to find cheap flights. For a budget-friendly getaway, here are the best places to travel this October that won’t break the bank.

Toronto, Canada For Less Than $300 Round-Trip

The temperatures are starting to fall in Toronto, but thankfully, the chance for snow in October is relatively low. October is the perfect time to take in the fall colors in one of the most diverse cities in the world. The autumn leaves alone are worth the visit. Other attractions to explore, however, include apple picking, nature walks for stunning views, a Distillery District ghost tour, or visiting local galleries and museums.

Round-trip flights from Nashville, Las Vegas, Fort Myers, Orlando, New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Washington, D.C. can be purchased for less than $300 round-trip. Phoenix is the cheapest round-trip flight option. Use October 17 through October 23 for a round-trip ticket for less than $250.

Panama City, Panama For Less Than $400 Round-Trip

Finding warm places can be challenging in October because most inexpensive places could be under the threat of a hurricane since the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season last between September and October. Panama City, Panama, is an excellent option for people yearning for summer because temperatures usually hover in the 80s. With beautiful beaches, Afro-Caribbean cuisine, and romantic architecture, Panama City has plenty to do.

People leaving Orlando, Washington, D.C., Charleston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Durham, North Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia, can head to Panama City for less than $400 round-trip. Round-trip flights from Miami are the cheapest option. Use October 16 through October 23 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $300.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil For Less Than $550 Round-Trip

Brazil’s second-largest city never disappoints. There’s a reason why it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world each year. Rio de Janeiro has beautiful beaches, impressive landscapes, delicious food, and vibrant restaurants and bars. There is no shortage of fun or excitement in Rio de Janeiro.

People leaving Durham, Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C., can fly to Rio de Janeiro for less than $550 round-trip. Round-trip flights from Miami are the cheapest option. Use October 23 through the 30 for a round-trip for less than $490.

Sicily, Italy For Less Than $650 Round-Trip

By October, the crowds have dwindled, and the weather is incredible. If you missed your chance to visit Europe this past summer, take advantage of this flight deal that offers a European vacation for half of the price compared to summer.

Foodies will love that October is a fantastic month for unique festivals and revels. There’s Della Salsiccia (sausage festival), Sagra del Miele (honey festival), and probably the most important, Sagra del Vino (wine festival). There’s also a cultural fair in Zafferana Etnea, in eastern Sicily, with a month-long festival full of arts, culture, music, and entertainment.

According to Skyscanner, the cheapest options are New York City, Orlando, Washington, D.C., and Boston. Round-trip tickets are less than $650. New York City offers the best savings. Use October 16 through October 19 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $520.

Lisbon, Portugal For Less Than $650 Round-Trip

Similar to Sicily, October brings fewer crowds to Lisbon. A city that celebrates its charm, breathtaking landscapes, and culture, Lisbon offers everything you need on a vacation.

Art lovers will find various art and creative spaces where they can explore the works of Black and multicultural artists. Lisbon is full of Afro-Portuguese cuisine with other international influences, and it is also an excellent place for people who love city escapes. Lisbon truly has something for every traveler type, whether solo or with a group.

The cheapest flight options depart New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Miami, Detroit, and Charlotte. All of these cities have cheap flights to Lisbon for less than $650 round-trip. Boston is the cheapest flight option this October. Use October 13 -18 for a round-trip ticket for less than $500.

Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.