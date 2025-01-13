If you’re a major fan of British period dramas, you may already be familiar with the BBC original series Vienna Blood, which takes place in the eponymous Austrian capital in the early 1900s. The show, which premiered its long-awaited fourth season earlier this month, has taken viewers on a mystical ride through the Europe of yesteryear, offering some truly fascinating characters, plot lines and international adventures. Most of Vienna Blood is shot on location in and around the lower region of Austria, though some seasons have ventured across international borders into locations such as Budapest, Hungary. If you’re one of the super-fans who find themselves feverishly searching for more information on Vienna Blood‘s filming locations, you may be interested in exploring these exotic locales for yourself, complete with a full guide to the show’s most prominent production spots.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive look into the core filming locations of the show, as well as a full travel guide to Austria and Hungary, so you can walk a mile in the shoes of Max Liebermann, Oskar Reinhardt or the wide array of wacky characters that they encounter in their journey. We’ll include a few of the finest restaurants, day trips and excursions in the area as well, so you can get the full 21st-century vacation experience. Before long, you may find yourself immersed in a psychological world of intrigue – albeit hopefully without the true crime element that makes Vienna Blood so exciting.

Vienna, Austria

Key Scenes: Numerous shots in and around lower Austria, offering viewers with an adventurous spirit an embarrassment of riches when it comes to exploring filming locations. Unlike many television programs, which film on sound stages and distant sets disguised for more prominent locales, Vienna Blood showcases the full beauty of the region, with production taking place in museums, parks, libraries and more.

Best Time To Visit: It may sound like a bit of a cliche, but Vienna is simply one of those European locales that is gorgeous and enjoyable to visit year-round. Of course, there are many factors to consider when trying to book a trip that’s perfect for your needs. Spring and fall offer mild temperatures and exciting festivals celebrating the region’s many vibrant cultures, while the summer offers even more outdoor activities and gorgeous weather (at the expense of pricier hotel stays). Finally, the winter season offers sparse crowds, allowing you to traverse the city unimpeded. While the coldest months of the year may see closures for some tourist attractions, this season offers a veritable Winter wonderland of holiday shops, decorations and serene Christmas concerts.

Transportation Options: Like many major cities in the region, Vienna has a robust public transit system, perfect for tourists and permanent residents alike to navigate the city in style. Depending on your needs, you should find plenty of subways, streetcars, buses, taxis and more. If you’re planning to go off the beaten path, or make numerous stops across different parts of the city each day, it may be best to rent a car, though doing so is by no means a requirement.

Though Vienna Blood has aired a relatively small batch of episodes overall, the production has ventured across a wide range of Austria’s finest cultural institutions, offering superfans plenty of exciting destinations to explore. While there’s no official production tour available to the public, you’re welcome to embark upon a self-guided tour of filming locations, spanning numerous must-see attractions in the region. Even if you have little interest in the show, you’ll find plenty of rich cultural history, complex architecture and stunning art in places like the Vienna State Opera House, Natural History Museum, National Library and Museum of Military History. Other sites for the Vienna Blood production include places of worship like the Herz Jesu church and the Kartäuse Mauerbach monastery. Those looking to walk in the footsteps of Max Liebermann (and take a few scholarly Instagram photos), may also be interested in touring the Vienna University Archive, or the Hofburg imperial palace.

Even if you don’t have time in your itinerary to explore all of the aforementioned filming locations, you can get a sense of Vienna Blood‘s overall vibe just from exploring the town. The real-life location is a bit more modern and updated than the Vienna of the series, but the city’s ancient architecture, cobblestone roads and historic buildings will surely provide you with an old-school experience. To get a full scope of the area, be sure to look into one of the many guided walking trips of the city, which can take you through Austria’s involvement in both world wars, as well as their more positive contributions to Europe, including delicious culinary dishes and iconic classical music.

Things To Do: As mentioned, Vienna, Austria is home to a ton of exciting activities for solo travelers, couples and families alike. First-time visitors are always encouraged to check out Kunsthistorisches Museum or Tiergarten Schoenbrunn Zoo if their schedule permits, while those looking to really dig into the rich cultural history of Austria are invited to explore Classical Concerts in the Minorite Church or take the Historical Hitler Walking Tour. Obviously, subjects surrounding the latter can be quite macabre, though super-fans of Vienna Blood likely already have a basis for the undercurrent of antisemitism that was brewing in the early 20th century, which allowed evil figures such as Hitler to come to power. Those seeking a more relaxed and laid-back experience should absolutely seek out day trips such as the guided small group sail to Budapest, which, ironically, brings you right to a few other film locations for the hit BBC series.

Where To Eat: If you’re looking for a fine upscale meal during your time in the city of music, you may find yourself with an embarrassment of riches. Many restaurants, including ef16, Plachutta Wollzeile and the Michelin star-rated Das Loft provide incredible fusions of regional flavors, inspired by many cultural backgrounds. Of course, if you’re looking to keep to a deliberate Vienna Blood production tour, you can always stop into locations like Cafe Morgenstern, Café Sperl and Café Bräunerhof, where scenes for the series were shot. While not all of these cafes offer full dinner menus, they certainly make for a great midday stop to pick up a coffee and a delicious pastry.

Where To Stay: For better or worse, Vienna is one of those cities where hotel pricing can vary wildly depending on when you book. If your schedule takes you to the Austrian jewel during off-peak seasons, you should surely look into getting a room at one of the nicer establishments such as Pension Mozart, Hotel Kaiserhof Wien or Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere. If these accommodations are too expensive, there should still be plenty of chain hotels available in and around the city offering competitive rates. Of course, if money truly isn’t an object, you could consider booking a room at the ultra-luxurious Hotel Imperial, where scenes for Vienna Blood were captured during season two.

Budapest, Hungary

(Dan Freeman/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Though most of Vienna Blood is shot in the titular Austrian city, several key scenes were filmed in Budapest, Hungary throughout the third and fourth seasons. These scenes include those filmed at the Párisi Udvar Hotel, the Vígszínház Theatre the National Museum of Hungary, and more.

Best Time To Visit: Like Vienna, Budapest is best seen during its spring and fall months. Unlike Vienna, the summer and winter months are known to be quite harsh in Hungary, so it’s best to make your first trip during April or October unless you have a real penchant for the heat or the cold.

Transportation Options: Buses and trams are the most prominent forms of transportation for the average tourist in Budapest, though the city touts a wide array of public services including trains, trolleys and even bicycle-sharing apps. Like its regional neighbor, Budapest is known to be easy to traverse, so you won’t need to worry about booking a rental car unless you’ve got big road trip plans.

If your main intention while traveling abroad is to visit the filming locations of Vienna Blood, Budapest may not be the number one stop on your list. After all, the show only shot a limited number of scenes in the Paris of the East. Still, those seeking a complete experience will want to venture through the cultural hubs and significant locations displayed by the series, including Budapest’s Bedo House, Postal Museum and the Hazai Bank, among others.

Even if you’re not looking to spend an entire week-long trip in Hungary, it’s geographically close enough to Vienna that you can take a quick day trip to the city of spas in the morning and still head back to your Austrian hotel by the end of the night. While you’re here, you should be sure to check out some of Budapest’s finest cultural staples, including breweries, wineries, cruises along the Danube River and an array of gorgeous historic structures such as the Hungarian Parliament Building.

Things To Do: Budapest offers tons of sightseeing cruises, night markets, day spas, and churches for your viewing pleasure. First-time visitors are highly encouraged to check out sights including St. Stephen’s Basilica, Central Market Hall, and the Rock Nuclear Bunker Museum. Whether you’re staying in town for days at a time or just stopping through during your stay in Vienna, Budapest is an ideal laid-back environment to take a stroll and enjoy what sights and experiences come to you. Some history buffs may find themselves drawn to the Shoes on the Danube in order to pay respects to the fallen soldiers of war, while those looking to really unwind might consider taking a dip in the Széchenyi Baths (weather permitting).

Where To Eat: Truthfully, it’s hard to go wrong with the wide array of street foods and sit-down joints in Budapest, as cultural flavors blend into a harmonious mixture of styles and tastes. A few trendy local favorites include Beerstro 14, Regős Restaurant and Leo Rooftop Budapest. If you find any trouble landing a reservation at these beloved locations, try not to fret, as each eatery is centrally located with plenty of excellent last-minute options around them.

Where To Stay: Budapest tends to offer fairly low-priced hotel accommodations compared to its Eastern European neighbors, making it an excellent city to stay in when traveling on a budget. Hotels like Hotel Vision Budapest, Hotel Oktogon Haggenmacher, and the adults-only Cortile Hotel each offer high class for low cost, and place you right in the midst of the city so you can make the most of your trip. The even more upscale Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest may be difficult to book at a low price, but doing so would place you directly in yet another Vienna Blood filming location if that’s your number one priority.