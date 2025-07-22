In a province where more than half of Canada’s Black population resides, representation across certain industries can be hard to find in Ontario. The hospitality industry is no different. Ode is the first and only Black-owned hotel in Toronto — following national trends in Canada. While Black people account for 4.3% of the country’s total population, less than 1% are small and medium-sized business owners, according to the State of Black Economics report.

Ode is run by family, and everyone who walks through the front doors is treated as such. Tiffany Ramsubick, alongside her mother and siblings, created a space where guests feel genuine connections to the vibrant community it’s part of. Since opening in 2021, one of the most notable changes has been growth, thanks to a supportive global community.

Antony Creary

“We’ve gone from a scrappy, word-of-mouth space to a proper hospitality brand with a bit of a following,” Ramsubick tells Travel Noire. “We built something specific and deeply rooted in our culture. Not only did people show up, they stayed, posted about it, and told their friends.”

The last four years for this family have been nothing short of surreal. Ode has been recognized by major names in the travel and design industries. The family’s latest win is becoming a recommended boutique hotel in Louis Vuitton’s city guide series. Despite the awards and accolades, Ramsubick says the family’s biggest accomplishment is the positive guest experience.

Highlighting An Overlooked Neighborhood

Ode Hotel is located in Little Portugal, a neighborhood that’s often overlooked by tourists but is rich in character. The family will be the first to tell you that it’s neither “little” nor “Portugal.” Instead, it’s a neighborhood where old-world romance meets modern life. You’ll find Portuguese bakeries selling juicy pastel de natas, and the community is known for supporting artists and creatives.

Ode reflects Little Portugal’s energy. Each of the ten modern rooms has its own personality, brought to life by local artists and designers. The Black & Yellow room is a beautiful art feature that feels like a hypnotic striped wonderland. The Green Room has a hand-painted jungle mural, perfect for those seeking what the family describes as a “subterranean vibe.” The Plum Room is called Ode’s Willy Wonka, featuring deep purple walls, a whimsical mural, and probably the largest vanity mirror you’ll ever see.

KRP/Renee Rodenkirchen

Representation Matters

It’s clear to the family how much Ode has impacted people. Guests, collaborators, and even strangers have told them that seeing a Black-owned hotel in a major city like Toronto has opened their eyes to new possibilities. Ode is a reminder of the need for more Black owners, designers, and decision-makers. It also encourages hesitant entrepreneurs because they realize they belong to have a space in Toronto.

“Representation isn’t just a buzzword — it really matters,” Ramsubick adds. “We didn’t have to hide our culture to be taken seriously. We led with it.”

The hotel has even inspired some Black travelers to step out of their comfort zones. Ramsubick mentions that it’s common to host Black families traveling internationally for the first time. Many of them were inspired after learning about a Black and family-owned hotel.

“We’ve welcomed people from New York, London, Atlanta, Accra, Trinidad, and folks who actively choose us because they want to feel safe, seen, and stylish,” she says.

Kayla Rocca

Ramsubick continues, “The Black community held us down from the beginning. Whether it was staying here, recommending us, or posting about us — there’s been this beautiful sense of collective ownership. People are proud that we exist, and they want to see us win. It’s been one of the most affirming parts of this whole experience.”

While it’s an honor to be the first and only Black-owned hotel in Toronto, the family hopes to see more Black-owned and Indigenous-owned hotels, as well as more spaces created by and for Toronto’s diverse communities. Regarding what’s next, the family is exploring merchandise, matchmaking events, art residencies, curated dinners, and much more.

“The dream is to keep building beautiful spaces that feel like a love letter—to our people, our places, and our possibilities.”