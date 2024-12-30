Barcelona is one of Europe’s most exciting cities because it has it all. Very few cities rival the sights, attractions, and architecture of this culturally rich city. If that wasn’t enough, Barcelona offers world-class tapas and the best restaurants in the world.

Where you stay will set the tone for your experience of this world-class city, with the best hotels placing you in the center of it all. Here are the top 10 hotels in Barcelona where you can stay.

Andante Hotel

Located in the heart of Barcelona, guests will appreciate this modern hotel’s panoramic city views and prime location. Andante is a few minutes walk from the Parallel and Drassanes metro stops, making it easy and convenient to get around Barcelona. Its location also puts you within walking distance of the iconic Park Güell, Las Ramblas, the Gothic Quarter, and more.

The hotel opened in 2012 after an extensive restoration of the old Customs building in Barcelona. Of the more than 130 rooms on the property, Andante provides room options for all traveler types, including singles, doubles, triples, and family rooms.

Area in the city of location : El Raval Neighborhood

: El Raval Neighborhood Owner: Andante

Andante Type of Hotel: 3-Star Hotel

3-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Outdoor plunge pool on the roof.

Outdoor plunge pool on the roof. Before You Go: Staying here puts you within walking distance of Park Güell.

Casa Camper Hotel Barcelona

For an intimate stay that offers the comfort of home, consider Casa Camper. This excellent hotel option places guests between La Rambla and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Casa Camper is also within walking distance to Plaza de Cataluña, La Boquería, the opera, the cathedral, and major shopping areas.

When your day ends and you’re ready to relax, you will appreciate the room even more. While its location puts you in the center of the city’s highlights, it’s a quiet, comfortable room that gives you pure bliss. When you’re ready to relax, head to the roof terrace with unrivaled city views. The cozy lounge bar is excellent for late-night cocktails.

Area in the city of location : El Raval Neighborhood

: El Raval Neighborhood Owner: Casa Camper

Casa Camper Type of Hotel: Luxury, Boutique Hotel

Luxury, Boutique Hotel Feature Spotlight: Its Michelin-starred restaurant, Dos Palillos.

Its Michelin-starred restaurant, Dos Palillos. Before You Go: Casa Camper members get exclusive access to offers and promotions at locations in Barcelona and Berlin.

Catalonia Magdalenes

The theme inside Catalonia Magdalenes is indulging. Located in the city’s central Gothic Quarter, between the shopping area of ​​Portal de l’Àngel and Via Laietana, this boutique-style hotel offers views of the Cathedral, a designer rooftop, a glass-enclosed swimming pool, bar service in the summer, and so much more.

There’s also a slice of Roman Barcelona inside without leaving the city. Guests can see three original pieces of the city’s ancient Roman aqueduct on display in the lobby. This is because it is located in an area with many remnants of old Barcino. In the nearby Plaza Vuit de Març, you can see the aqueduct’s arches, built during the 1st century BC, when the city was founded. It supplied the city with water, which came from the Montcada fountains.

The Gastrobar offers a menu with dishes and tapas of international and Mediterranean cuisine. There are also incredible views over the city center from the hotel’s top-floor terrace.

Area in the city of location : Gothic Quarter

: Gothic Quarter Owner: Catalonia Hotels & Resorts

Catalonia Hotels & Resorts Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Rooftop Terrace with pool, Wellness Center, and Gastrobar

Rooftop Terrace with pool, Wellness Center, and Gastrobar Before You Go: Located in the city’s central Gothic Quarter, between the shopping area of ​​Portal de l’Àngel and Via Laietana.

Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection

A five-star hotel, the Cotton House takes its name from history. Formerly the Association of Cotton House Manufacturers headquarters, this iconic building represents the XIX Century, a period that has marked the spirit and culture of Barcelona.

There are 83 elegant and comfortable rooms and five spacious suites. You will feel like royalty from the moment you walk in, as the entrance of the emblematic building is a beautiful vestibule covered in mirrors. It’s then followed by a hall with two stairways – a grand marble staircase and a spiral staircase built in the 1950s that was beloved among the architecture community.

The beauty inside doesn’t stop there. Guests can explore the elegant library, a luminous glass conservatory, and a stunning terrace with lush vegetation. For loyalty members, this hotel is an Autograph Collection under Marriott.

Area in the city of location : City Center

: City Center Owner: Marriott

Marriott Type of Hotel: 5-Star Hotel

5-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: On the sixth floor, there is a serene exterior pool, a small gym, and a massage room.

Before You Go: This hotel does not provide a shuttle service to and from the airport, but there is complimentary valet parking.

H10 Madison

Consistently ranked as one of the best hotels in Barcelona, the H10 Madison is located in a restored early 20th-century building. Like many of the hotels on this list, guests praise it for its optimal location. The hotel undoubtedly offers one of the best views of the Barcelona Cathedral.

For guests who enjoy walking around and exploring cafes, there’s no better place to do just that. H10 has comfortable, stunning rooms, fantastic dining options, and a rooftop terrace with a plunge pool. But, what makes H10 stand out is its staff, who are known to go above and beyond for guests to ensure they feel welcomed.

Area in the city of location : Gothic Quarter

: Gothic Quarter Owner: H10 Hotels

H10 Hotels Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Terrassa del Gòtic with bar service and tapas on the top floor, with panoramic views.

Terrassa del Gòtic with bar service and tapas on the top floor, with panoramic views. Before You Go: Laundry and dry cleaning service is available for a fee upon request.

Hotel 1898

A stay here at Hotel 1898 is another option for staying in the city’s heart. Guests will easily access the main tourist attractions, such as Plaza Cataluña, the Gothic Quarter, Paseo de Gracia, the Cathedral, and the Boqueria Market.

Hotel 1898 is located in the previous headquarters of the General Philippines Tobacco Company. Following an extensive renovation, the building was redeveloped into the Hotel 1898. The rooms are cozy and spacious. Even with its older décor style, a modern feel still makes Hotel 1898 a luxury stay.

Area in the city of location : El Raval Neighborhood

: El Raval Neighborhood Owner: Hotel 1898

Hotel 1898 Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: La Isabela: the spectacular terrace with panoramic views over the Barcelona skyline.

La Isabela: the spectacular terrace with panoramic views over the Barcelona skyline. Before You Go: The spa is housed in what was once a coal bunker. Today, it’s the home of the hotel’s luxurious spa, featuring a thermal circuit and indoor pool.

Hotel Duquesa de Cardona Barcelona

Hotel Duquesa de Cardona Barcelona delivers a wonderful mix of luxury and home comfort. It’s a family-owned hotel that combines friendly service with elegant architecture in a unique historical setting. If you’re looking for views, Hotel Duquesa offers one of the best views of Barcelona’s Port Vell.

Area in the city of location : Gothic Quarter

: Gothic Quarter Owner: Duquesa de Cardona

Duquesa de Cardona Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Luxury terrace overlooking the Mediterranean.

Luxury terrace overlooking the Mediterranean. Before You Go: The hotel offers guests experiences such as beer and wine tastings, cocktail master classes, and yoga.

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower is one the most striking buildings in a city known for its majestic architecture. Standing over more than 340 feet tall and has 29 floors, the highlight of the building is the impressive glass dome offering 360-degree views of Barcelona. Unlike most hotels on the list, this hotel is 30 minutes away from the city’s center and closer to the airport. Located on the Gran Via, its futuristic silhouette is the first eye-grabbing skyscraper from the airport.

Area in the city of location : Near the airport

: Near the airport Owner: Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Type of Hotel: 5-Star Hotel

5-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Skyfall Cocktail Club is at the top of the building. It is one of Barcelona’s most exclusive bars. Inside are 219 glass panels with stunning 360-degree views of Barcelona.

Skyfall Cocktail Club is at the top of the building. It is one of Barcelona’s most exclusive bars. Inside are 219 glass panels with stunning 360-degree views of Barcelona. Before You Go: This hotel is located 30 minutes away from the city center.

Majestic Hotel And Spa Barcelona

The Majestic Hotel and Spa is an exclusive 5-star property in the city’s most prestigious district. Just blocks away from Gaudí’s world-famous La Pedrera (Casa Milà) and the iconic Passeig de Gràcia, it’s the perfect gateway to experiencing the essence of Barcelona.

Majestic is an urban oasis for people in need of relaxation. The space features a 40-foot heated pool and a hydromassage pool with relaxation beds. The entire area is designed for total relaxation and disconnection.

Barcelona’s vibrant culture, Catalan modernist architecture, Michelin-starred restaurants, and luxury designer boutiques take center stage and are all within walking distance.

Area in the city of location : Plaça de Catalunya

: Plaça de Catalunya Owner: Majestic Hotel Group

Majestic Hotel Group Type of Hotel: 5-Star Hotel

5-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: La Dolce Vitae terrace located on the hotel’s roof. You can see the best of Barcelona, including the Sagrada Familia, Casa Batlló and the Glòries Tower.

La Dolce Vitae terrace located on the hotel’s roof. You can see the best of Barcelona, including the Sagrada Familia, Casa Batlló and the Glòries Tower. Before You Go: Free private transfer when you book a Majestic Suite for 3 nights or a Penthouse for at least 1-night.

Seventy Barcelona

Seventy Barcelona will woo you before you walk in. It’s a unique concept that combines the warmth of a Mediterranean guest house with the vibrancy of a modern multifunctional space. This unforgettable stay has one of the most unique designs in Barcelona.

The hardest part about your stay here will be leaving to explore. But luckily, it’s situated in an unbeatable location between the Passeig de Gràcia.

Area in the city of location : Casa Batllo

: Casa Batllo Owner: Núñez i Navarro Hotels

Núñez i Navarro Hotels Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Seventy Urban Beach Club. It is located on the building’s seventh-floor rooftop, the terrace of Seventy Barcelona.

Seventy Urban Beach Club. It is located on the building’s seventh-floor rooftop, the terrace of Seventy Barcelona. Before You Go: Seventy Barcelona has been awarded a Michelin Key, a recognition held by only 5000 hotels worldwide.

While every hotel on this list offers something unique and different to accommodate various travelers’ needs, the two things these hotels have in common are location and views. Nothing compares to exploring Barcelona’s energy during the day and relaxing on a rooftop terrace soaking in the world’s most iconic architecture during the evening.