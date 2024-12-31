Fans of dark romance novels, forbidden love stories and foreign language films may have enjoyed the 2023 film Culpa Mía or the recent Amazon original follow-up, Culpa Tuya. These projects, which center on a melodramatic romance between an impoverished and abused young woman, Noah, and her wealthy and arrogant stepbrother Nick, showcase some breathtaking landscapes that lend themselves perfectly to the twisted love story. Whether you’re tuning in for the romance, the intense situations or the stunning backgrounds, Culpa Tuya may just provide the push you need to book your trip to Spain, as the movie was filmed all across Madrid and the European nation’s Southern coast. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a full breakdown of Culpa Tuya‘s filming locations, as well as a guide to the best things to check out during your trip.

Turn Up the Heat in Madrid, Spain Like Nick and Noah

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor scenes in Culpa Tuya showcase the beauty and history of Madrid’s Spanish architecture. These include those at the stately Leister manor, the extravagant garden party and one particularly high-strung sequence which sees Nick’s mother infiltrating his home after being barred from entry for several years. The streets and cityscapes of Madrid are prominently featured throughout the film, offering a myriad of visually interesting backdrops.

Best Time To Visit: While Madrid offers tons of rich art and culture year-round, most experts agree that the best times to go are spring and fall. The summer is considered far too hot for many outdoor activities, while the winter provides rough and frequently shifting weather patterns that could ruin your itinerary with a moment’s notice. For the most temperate trips, check out Madrid during May or October.

Transportation Options: Since Madrid is such a thriving cultural hub, visitors and permanent residents alike can enjoy a well-developed transportation grid for all your inner city needs. This means ample access to buses, trains, taxis, rentable bikes and ride-share apps. Of course, visitors looking to explore more remote surrounding areas are welcome to rent a car to ensure that they have access to areas off the beaten path.

As stated, most of the major scenes of Culpa Tuya were filmed in the heart of Madrid. The third and final installment in the Culpables trilogy, Culpa Nuestra, was also filmed in tandem with Culpa Tuya. This means that super-fans of the newly released romantic drama can look forward to seeing Nick, Noah and their cavalcade of friends traipsing through the historic walkways of Spain once more in 2025. At the time of writing, there are no officially sanctioned Culpa Tuya production tours available, though mega-fans are more than welcome to form a self-guided tour of the city. Madrid is home to tons of cultural touchstones including museums, night markets, churches and even royal palaces.

Those looking to soak in all that Madrid has to offer should be sure to try a few wine-tasting tours, Flamenco dance shows and walks through ancient monuments constructed by some of Spain’s earliest civilizations. Any sports fans in your party will surely be overwhelmed by the magical Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which serves as the home arena for the Real Madrid Club de Fútbol. If you spend a day shopping and taking in the vibrant sights of the city, be sure to stop in at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía for a chance to see authentic works from the likes of Picasso, Solana and many other famed Spanish artists. Spain also offers some of the most delicious street foods, meaning you’ll never go without while making your way across the city on foot, by bike, or even in a cab.

Things To Do: If you’re a first-time visitor of Madrid, you definitely shouldn’t miss out on seeing the Royal Palace tour, which serves as a major highlight for millions of tourists annually. Additional must-have sights to place on your itinerary include a wide array of historic churches, markets and public spaces, such as the Parque del Retiro. If you’re a fan of the finer things, as seen in Culpa Tuya, you can also try spontaneously finding a luxury car show or taking an authentic Spanish cooking class. Since Madrid has such a massive blend of flavors, vibes and offerings, it’s truly a perfect locale for solo travelers, couples and whole families alike.

Where To Eat: Travelers from all over the globe flock to Madrid for its variety of traditional Spanish cuisine, seafood and vibrant international flavors, taking influence from the likes of French, Swiss and Indian palates. Some of the city’s best high-end restaurants include Swiss Butter, La Taberna De Peñalver Cava Baja and La Vaca Argentina Ventura. If your budget doesn’t leave much room for fine dining, don’t fret, as you can still find plenty of wood-fired pizza joints, hole-in-the-wall steakhouses and local under-the-radar diners that offer incredible bang for your buck.

Where To Stay: Since Madrid is the busiest and most active part of Spain, the city can be a bit daunting in terms of hotel costs. If you’ve got plenty of cash to blow on an extravagant room, consider checking out luxurious settings such as Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá, Melia Castilla or The Principal Madrid. Those trying to squeeze as much enjoyment out of their trip on a budget can still find excellent accommodations at the Travelodge Metropolitano, Hotel Meninas or Hotel Chamartín, as long as you book in advance.

Málaga Is Another Must-See ‘Culpa Tuya’ Filming Location

(Xavier Photography/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: While much of Culpa Tuya‘s principal locations can be found in Madrid, several key scenes were shot in and around the picturesque beaches of Málaga. Nick and Noah spend plenty of time at the beach throughout both movies, since the calm crashing of the waves seems to outweigh the abject turmoil of their personal lives.

Best Time To Visit: Much like Madrid, Málaga is best seen during the spring, as the summer months are often too scorching hot to get any enjoyment out of the sand and surf. While November makes a great mild-tempered month to visit Madrid, we wouldn’t exactly recommend taking a dip in the ocean during that time as the coastline does get a little chilly.

Transportation Options: The transportation grid within Málaga is fairly comprehensive, with plenty of buses, trains and taxis operating in and around the city. Those looking to travel along the coastline are also welcome to rent boats, jet skis, and other water-sport items, though doing so may come at a steep price.

Many of the beach scenes were shot more than 300 miles South of the city, in the Málaga area. Benalmádena Beach, Marbella and Torremolinos all offer stunning oceanside views, which can be seen throughout different points in the film. Like Madrid, Málaga is an extremely popular tourist destination, loaded to the gills with deep cultural exhibits, stunning architecture and plenty of vibrant nightlife. Given the distance between the two locales, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ll be visiting both in one trip, so be sure to prioritize Málaga if you truly love the ocean and crave a coastal vacation.

Things To Do: Obviously, the beaches of Málaga make for a perfect place to soak up the sun, go swimming, surfing or hang-gliding. Like any other beach town, you can also find a variety of souvenir shops, seasonal eateries and bars all around the shores. Málaga sets itself apart from the sunny beaches you may be used to, however, with the addition of sights such as the Roman Theater, Alcazaba Fortress and the Picasso Museum, which arranges the full works of the famed Spanish painter in chronological order. Automobile lovers should be sure to check out the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda while staying in town, while others can tour local vineyards and pubs. To get a truly unforgettable experience, consider booking a day trip to Caminito del Rey, where you can take in some of the most stunning views in all of Spain.

Where To Eat: Since it’s such a popular tourist spot, Málaga offers a wide blend of flavors to visitors far and wide. Of course, you’d be remiss if not to try some seafood fresh off the boat from one of the city’s several ports, especially if you can find a local establishment that highlights influences of North African flavors. Some of the area’s finest restaurants include José Herencia De Cocina, Arrebato Gastrotaberna and the Picasso Tapas Bar. Still, it’s probably difficult to find a restaurant along this coast that you wouldn’t recommend, so be sure to play it fast and loose when making dinner reservations.

Where To Stay: Much like Madrid, Málaga has a host of high-end hotel options sure to accommodate your every need. If money isn’t an object for you, be sure to check out the gorgeous rooms at the Barceló Málaga, H10 Croma or Gran Hotel Miramar. Of course, if you’re looking to save, there are a variety of chain hotels available in and around the Málaga area that hopefully won’t break the bank. Of course, the beaches and bustling cities of Spain will provide you with so much fun and entertainment you likely won’t be spending much time in your hotel room in the first place.