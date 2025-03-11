Travelers all over the world are shocked to find out that their favorite airline is pulling back on a huge perk. The Southwest free checked bags policy has been in place since the airline’s inception – it was no doubt a major benefit for Southwest flyers, which explains the uproar in wake of the company’s decision to make changes. The sudden abandonment of this decades-long commitment to not charge customers for checked baggage may cause an abrupt change in the public perception of the airline. Regardless of opinions, Southwest will be charging certain passengers for their first two checked bags. Here is what we know about the recent changes taking place at the airline.

Did Southwest Change Their Baggage Policy?

As of Tuesday (Mar. 11), for the first time in the airline’s history, Southwest will not be giving customers two free checked bags. Since they’ve been applauded over the years for standing firm in their policy, this seemingly random change is being met with backlash. Despite how other airlines have increasingly done away with free checked luggage, Southwest persevered, allowing customers to check two bags for free. For those tired of hidden fees and travel complications, this policy was a lifesaver, giving travelers flying in large groups or individuals simply with extra luggage a major cost break. Baggage fees are a big consideration when flying, so the negative reaction from customers is expected and justified.

As many travelers can guess, the move away from free bags will likely alter the airline’s brand image. It has established itself as a customer focused airline with many different perks over the years. Free checked bags, open seating and no charge fees were all a part of the reason many flyers preferred the airline over others. Despite its success as one of the major U.S. carriers, it is undeniable that this major change is due to financial struggles in recent years. As NPR reports, the airline has been hit with millions of dollars of fines and its workforce has even suffered. Its most recent changes will bring the airline closer to the business practices of airlines like Delta, American and United. But Southwest has positioned itself as still focused on the needs of customers, even with this major step back.

When Can Customers Expect To Start Paying for Checked Bags?

According to Southwest’s press release, the change will take effect sooner than later. As of May 28, 2025, customers will have to plan ahead and factor in baggage fees if they plan to travel with Southwest. Flights booked on or after that date will be included in the new policy. On that same date, the airline will implement a new basic fare. In addition to this, any flight credits issued on or after May 28 will now expire one year or earlier from the date it is granted, depending on what type of ticket is purchased.

Exceptions to Southwest’s New Rule

Since Southwest has become known for its “bags fly free” policy, its new policy is a shocker. But the airline is seemingly trying to retain some flyers with an exception to the rule. Only Southwest’s most loyal customers will be able to enjoy the perk based on the recent announcement. Depending on their loyalty program standing and if they are identified as the selected exempt customers, flyers should expect to either receive only one free checked bag or none from now on.

Some preferred members of Southwest’s loyalty program still have free checked bag privileges though. Southwest now offers two free checked bags to their Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members. Also, those who purchase Business Select fares will be offered the two free bags. Other than that, A-List Members and Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers will be granted one free checked bag. Beyond these types of customers, the new policy applies. So, all other customers will be charged for their first and second checked bags, with some applicable limitations. The new policy aims to reward loyal customers, but only time will tell how the end to free bags will impact Southwest’s profits.