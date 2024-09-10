Southwest Airlines recently made several exciting announcements that will benefit travelers. Among the airline’s latest enhancements is the return of one of its most sought-after promotions: the Companion Pass. Travelers are celebrating as the promotion is renewed, allowing them to bring a companion on their next trip. Here’s what we know about the promotion:

Southwest’s Companion Pass

Emil Palrén/Unsplash

In a press release on September 3, 2024, Southwest announced the return of its limited-time Companion Pass promotion. This highly coveted pass offers Rapid Rewards members an extra perk. The Rapid Rewards program already allows members to earn reward flights with no blackout dates and no expiration for points, giving travelers flexibility in redeeming them. The reintroduction of the Companion Pass takes this perk a step further.

The Companion Pass has become one of the most desirable travel benefits. It allows travelers to bring a companion on Southwest flights at minimal cost. This perk applies to all flights for an entire year without requiring the purchase of a second full-price ticket. However, due to the value of the pass, it is not easy to obtain.

Things To Know

One of the key requirements for Southwest’s Companion Pass is membership in the airline’s loyalty program. Members must either fly 100 qualifying one-way flights in a calendar year or earn 135,000 points in the same period. For the first time, members can use Rapid Rewards points, a combination of points and cash, or other forms of payment to book flights that count toward the promotion.

How To Access The Companion Pass

Rapid Rewards members must first register for the promotion on Southwest’s website. After registering, they must book a qualifying flight between September 3 and September 5, 2024 (the promotion period). The travel for this booking must occur between September 3 and November 20, 2024 (the travel period) to meet the promotion’s terms.

Once eligible, travelers will earn a promotional Companion Pass. They will be notified via email within 10 days of flying. Once the pass is awarded to their account on January 6, 2025, they can designate a companion. Companions can fly for free, excluding taxes and fees starting at $5.60, between January 6 and March 6, 2025. Travelers can change their designated companion up to three times per calendar year. A major benefit of the pass is that if travelers earn the Companion Pass in 2024, it will remain valid through December 2025.

Traveler Tip: If travelers miss this promotion, they can look out for the next opportunity. For more information, visit Southwest’s promotion website.