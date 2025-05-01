Planning a trip to Hawaii’s Big Island? With its diverse landscape (10 of the world’s 14 climate zones), the island offers a wide range of accommodations for every type of traveler. And it’s the only island where tourists can watch the lava glow at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Fun fact: This is one of the reasons the island is still growing! Whether you’re looking for luxury, budget-friendly stays, romantic getaways, or family adventures, we’ve compiled a list of destinations so you know where to stay in Hawaii, Big Island.

We’re breaking down the best areas based on safety, budget, experience, and convenience, and giving you a recommended hotel for each location.

Josh Withers

Kailua-Kona

Located on the west coast, the island’s leeward (dry) side, Kailua-Kona is one of the most popular areas to stay. It’s a launch point for snorkeling, diving, deep-sea fishing, and manta ray night dives, which are world-famous. Visit Hulihe‘e Palace (a former royal vacation home) and Mokuaikaua Church, the oldest Christian church in Hawaii.

The main drag, Aliʻi Drive, runs along the coast. Known for sunshine, lively seaside vibes, and ambiance, this area is packed with restaurants, shops, art galleries, and open-air cafés. Aliʻi Drive is ideal for visitors who want easy access to restaurants, shopping, snorkeling, and more.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Tourist-friendly, walkable streets)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range with a mix of boutique hotels and resorts)

🔹 Experience: Great for sightseeing, beaches, nightlife

🔹 Convenience: 15 minutes from Kona International Airport; centrally located

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Royal Kona Resort – Oceanfront views and walking distance to downtown Kona

Heather Morse

Hilo

Located on the east coast, the windward (wet) side of Hawaii’s Big Island, Hilo, gets a lot of rain. But it’s also surrounded by waterfalls, botanical gardens, and volcanoes. As the largest town on the East side, there’s so much to do! Hilo feels like a totally different world compared to sunny Kailua-Kona. Replace the coffee farms and beaches with lush, green landscapes and local charm.

Hilo is the closest major town to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. This gorgeous park is home to Kīlauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. You can easily go on a day trip to see lava flows, steam vents, and craters, or hike across dramatic volcanic landscapes. You can also check out Hilo Farmers Market, Lyman Museum, and Pacific Tsunami Museum.

Hilo is great for travelers interested in authentic Hawaiian culture and outdoor adventures.

🔹 Safety Rating: Moderate (Safe but quieter; ideal for day excursions)

🔹 Budget: $ (Great for backpackers and families on a budget)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for nature, waterfalls, and Volcanoes National Park

🔹 Convenience: Access to Hilo International Airport; closer to Volcanoes National Park

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Hilo Hawaiian Hotel – Affordable waterfront hotel near town and gardens

Paul Blessington

Waikoloa Beach Resort

For those wondering where to stay in Hawaii’s Big Island to get an upscale experience, there’s a place on the Kohala Coast. About 30 minutes north of Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Beach Resort is a full-service resort, offering a buffet of golf courses (Beach Course and Kings’ Course), spas, and upscale shopping.

Anaehoʻomalu Bay (A-Bay) is the main beach here. Enjoy some swimming, paddleboarding, and spectacular sunset views.

🔹 Safety Rating: Very High (Private properties, secure, resort-style)

🔹 Budget: $$$$ (Luxury accommodations with fine-dining options)

🔹 Experience: Perfect for relaxation, golf, honeymoons

🔹 Convenience: 30 minutes north of Kona Airport; walkable resort village

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Hilton Waikoloa Village – Family-friendly resort with lagoons, pools, and on-site dining

Set SJ

Volcano Village

Want to wake up near an active volcano? Volcano Village is a small, peaceful community nestled in the rainforest just outside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Just five minutes from the park entrance, visitors can experience lava flows (when active), crater hikes, and the steaming earth of Halemaʻumaʻu. This cozy, rainforest town is perfect for hikers, adventurers, and those who want to explore lava tubes and craters.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Small, peaceful village with a community vibe)

🔹 Budget: $–$$ (Inns, vacation rentals, and boutique lodges)

🔹 Experience: Volcano trekking, national parks, photography

🔹 Convenience: 45 minutes from Hilo; next to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Volcano House – Stay inside the park with views of the Kīlauea Caldera

Jack Ebnet

Captain Cook

South of Kona, Captain Cook offers an authentic slice of Big Island life. Coffee farms, snorkeling bays, and stunning views surround it. The waters are calm, clear, and teeming with coral reefs, tropical fish, and sometimes dolphins.

The area is named after Captain James Cook, the British explorer who arrived in Hawaii’s Big Island in 1778 and was killed at Kealakekua Bay in 1779. A white obelisk marking the spot of his death still stands in the bay and is accessible only by boat, kayak, or hiking trail.

Just south of Captain Cook, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park was once a refuge for those who broke ancient laws (kapu). Today, it’s a serene coastal park with reconstructed temples, carved wooden figures, and lava rock walls.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Peaceful residential area)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Small inns and B&Bs dominate)

🔹 Experience: Coffee tours, snorkeling, local eateries

🔹 Convenience: 25 minutes from Kona; rental car recommended

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Ka’awa Loa Plantation – A B&B with stunning ocean views and a homemade breakfast

Ulrike R Donohue

Puako and Mauna Lani

The Puako area and Mauna Lani Resort are tucked away on the sunny Kohala Coast, north of Kailua-Kona. Puako is a small, laid-back beach community nestled between luxury resorts. But it still feels quiet and residential. It stretches along a scenic road lined with beach cottages, tidepools, and ocean access.

Mauna Lani is a luxury resort area just south of Puako. This area is known for its pristine beaches, golf courses, and upscale accommodations. The location is centered around the Mauna Lani Resort, which includes two major hotels (Fairmont Orchid and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection) and a range of vacation condos. This locale is wonderful for couples, beach bums, and anyone looking to relax in a secluded setting.

🔹 Safety Rating: Very High (Exclusive, quiet, and private)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Boutique hotels, luxury vacation rentals)

🔹 Experience: Seclusion, swimming, snorkeling, sunset watching

🔹 Convenience: 40 minutes from Kona; best accessed by car

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection – Top-tier resort with beachfront access and world-class amenities

Logan Voss

Honokaa and Waipio Valley

Located on the Hamakua Coast (northeast), Honokaa is a charming small town near Waipio Valley. Since Honoka‘a is the gateway town to the sacred Waipio Valley, these areas are often explored together.

Honokaʻa is a historic plantation town on the Hāmākua Coast and was once a thriving sugar town. It retains its old-timey character with preserved storefronts and mom-and-pop shops. The town is quirky, artsy, and welcoming.

Located just down the road from Honokaʻa, Waipiʻo Valley is one of the most iconic and sacred spots on Hawaii’s Big Island. It’s a deep, lush valley, flanked by towering cliffs, waterfalls, taro fields, and a dramatic black sand beach.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Friendly, small-town vibe)

🔹 Budget: $–$$ (Quaint inns and lodges)

🔹 Experience: Hiking, cultural landmarks, waterfalls

🔹 Convenience: 1.5 hours from Kona; remote but rewarding

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Waipio Wayside Bed & Breakfast – Cozy stay near Waipio Valley with local charm

Micah Alameda

Where to Stay in Hawaii’s Big Island

Choosing where to stay in Hawaii’s Big Island depends largely on what you want from your vacation. Whether you’re planning your first trip, chasing waterfalls, hiking volcanoes, or sipping cocktails by the beach, each neighborhood offers something unique. The Big Island is large, so many travelers split their stay between the east and west coasts to make the most of it.

Consider what activities matter most to you, and let this guide help you land in a wonderful spot to call home while you explore.