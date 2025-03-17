Honolulu, Hawaii, is the capital city of “The Aloha State.” Located on the island of O’ahu, it’s a buzzing tropical city where any traveler can find something of interest to them. There is world-class hospitality and accommodations – as well as awe-inspiring beaches, retail therapy, fine dining, and tons of history.

Honolulu’s travel deals revolve around strategically saving on aspects of your trip, like the room type, dining options, and activities you choose. However, regardless of your savvy spending, the city’s beauty and refreshing atmosphere will make it feel like you’re on a splurge vacay.

For budget-friendly travel, the best time to visit Honolulu is during its off-seasons in the spring and fall.

Flight Deals To Honolulu

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), also known as Honolulu International Airport, is Hawaii’s biggest flight hub. Flight deals will be best in the spring or fall. Look into April and September in particular.

Some top carriers flying to Honolulu are Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. Popular routes depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Other big cities to catch direct flights from are Las Vegas and New York City.

The average cost range for a flight to Honolulu depends on where you’re flying from, the season, time, and day.

Markus Masataka / Getty Images

Where To Book: First check Hawaiian Airlines’ page with deals and offers. Expedia is another good site to look at early in your fare search.

First check Hawaiian Airlines’ page with deals and offers. Expedia is another good site to look at early in your fare search. Best Time To Book: Expedia claims that the cheapest time to book your travel to Honolulu (based on 2023 data from the Airline Reporting Corporation’s (ARC) global airline sales database) is 28 days ahead for domestic flights and two to four months prior for international visitors. Hawaiian Airlines states that weekday flights “tend to be cheaper.” Using fare search tools like Google Flights, Expedia, and Skyscanner may help you explore the best time to go for your budget.

Hotel Deals In Honolulu

Honolulu offers a variety of hotel types, from pricey luxe resorts to budget-friendly stays. Whether you’re a solo traveler or within a large group, finding deals that suit your preferences is possible.

Vive Hotel Waikiki

An affordable option three blocks from Waikiki Beach, this accommodation boasts a 4.5-star average on Google Reviews. Visitors love the cleanliness, hospitable service, and stellar complimentary breakfast. A scrumptious start to your day, this free meal is a deluxe continental spread. It includes coffee, tea, pineapple juice, tropical fruits, eggs, sausages, bacon, and warmed artisanal baked goods. The hotel also provides chairs, mats, towels, cooler bags, boogie boards, and kids’ beach toys for when you’re enjoying the sun and sand. Bookings of seven nights or more can save up to 25% and receive 50% off valet parking.

FG Trade / Getty Images

Price Range: Budget around $200 (or less) for your average nightly stay.

Budget around $200 (or less) for your average nightly stay. Where To Book: Booking on Vive Hotel Waikiki’s website can get you exclusive offers, a waived amenity fee, and high-speed Wi-Fi during your stay.

Booking on Vive Hotel Waikiki’s website can get you exclusive offers, a waived amenity fee, and high-speed Wi-Fi during your stay. Pro Tip: Join the Vive Rewards program, where travelers can land perks like room upgrades, late checkouts, a VIP amenity, and up to 17% off the best available room rate.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Staying here will feel packed with Honolulu travel deals because of everything available to enjoy during your stay. This is an affordable, family-friendly option with something for everyone in terms of entertainment and dining. Your Hawaii experience will include the onsite starlit luau, hula and ukulele lessons, fish feeding, and much more.

Guests should know that the daily resort charge covers internet access, the resort’s cultural and fitness activities, and outdoor movies. Additionally, it includes 20% off an adventure sail and elite beach package, a two-day rental car discount or upgrade, and 10% off beach activities and services.

400tmax / Getty Images

Price Range: The price range per night depends on numerous factors, including the room type and view.

The price range per night depends on numerous factors, including the room type and view. Where To Book: The hotel is always a safe option, but sites like Expedia, Booking, and Priceline have competitive pricing.

The hotel is always a safe option, but sites like Expedia, Booking, and Priceline have competitive pricing. Pro Tip: Offers for Hilton Honors members include up to 17% off their room rate and earning double the points for each night at the hotel.

Activity And Tour Deals In Honolulu

For budget-minded travelers, Honolulu offers a variety of free activities, particularly for beach lovers and those who enjoy the outdoors. Stroll through the Diamond Head State Monument, the Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail, or the Honolulu Mauka Trail System. Groupon offers terrific Honolulu travel deals for sightseeing and tours. A Go City digital sightseeing pass can save travelers up to 50% on top Oahu attractions.

Surfing Lessons

While surfing lessons aren’t one of the cheapest activities in Honolulu, learning the skill is definitely one of the more popular things that travelers like to do at the destination. That said, Kahu Surfing School has hour-long one-on-one lessons for $110. Meanwhile, Hans Hedemann Surf School Waikiki is more affordable ($100) for group surf lessons.

JGalione / Getty Images

Average Cost: Upwards of $100 per person for a group session. Costs will be higher if you want a private lesson.

Upwards of $100 per person for a group session. Costs will be higher if you want a private lesson. Where To Book: Check out Kahu Surfing School or Hans Hedemann Surf School Waikiki.

Check out Kahu Surfing School or Hans Hedemann Surf School Waikiki. Tips from the Locals: Go Hawaii says that those interested in lessons may find surf schools “taught at gentler breaks in town at Ala Moana, the North Shore, and various other spots around Oʻahu.”

Catamaran Tour

There are so many catamaran tour operators in Honolulu to choose from. Whether you want to go on a day cruise, a romantic sunset sailing, or a charter for a private experience, travelers can dig around and find something in their budget.

John White Photos / Getty Images

Average Cost: It depends on the type of sailing you want to experience.

It depends on the type of sailing you want to experience. Where To Book: Kahala Kai offers a sunset cruise with $49.99 admission for those 13 and older. Maitaʻi Catamaran has a similarly priced boozy experience called the “Tradewind Sails.” General admission for Holokai Catamaran’s “Whale Watching Sail” starts at $50.

Kahala Kai offers a sunset cruise with $49.99 admission for those 13 and older. Maitaʻi Catamaran has a similarly priced boozy experience called the “Tradewind Sails.” General admission for Holokai Catamaran’s “Whale Watching Sail” starts at $50. Tips from the Locals: You might be able to see fireworks in Waikiki from your catamaran if you sail on Friday evening.

Honolulu travel deals allow visitors to experience the buzzing capital city on Hawaii’s most populous island without overspending. Depending on their departure location, travelers can find flights to Honolulu for under $500. Affordable accommodation options are available, and the city offers a variety of budget-friendly activities, especially for beach and hiking lovers. A traveler’s best bet for snagging deals is to set up alert notifications and strategically search for the best rates.