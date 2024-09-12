Wildfires are not new, but there seems to be an increase in their frequency. Across the world, more wildfires are erupting, keeping travelers on high alert. While many people attribute this rise to global warming, these fires pose significant environmental threats, regardless of their cause.

Recently, a wildfire in Orange County, California, led to evacuations and road closures. Here’s what we know about the wildfires making headlines.

Evacuations And Closures In Orange County

On September 9, a wildfire erupted in Orange County. The fire, dubbed the “Airport Fire,” did not originate from or was caused by an actual airport. Authorities named it after a nearby remote-controlled airplane field where the fire began, according to CBS News.

LAist reports that an Orange County public works employee accidentally triggered the fire while using heavy equipment to move boulders. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Despite efforts by the operator and a supervisor to extinguish the flames, the fire continued to spread.

Where Did The Wildfire Start?

The fire ignited on Trabuco Creek Road, in a region surrounded by dense vegetation and forest. High temperatures, dry conditions, and abundant vegetation fueled the fire’s rapid growth. Strong winds pushed the flames into Riverside County, threatening local communities and reaching the Santa Ana Mountains, about 45 minutes from the origin point. As of the latest reports from the Orange County Fire Authority, the fire remains 0% contained.

The #AirportFire is currently 22,376 acres with zero containment. It is moving southeast towards the Ortega Highway and into the Riverside County area. Firefighters aggressively attacked from both air and ground. Heavy fire activity in the communities of the Ortega Highway >>> pic.twitter.com/YStYbTaXbN — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) September 11, 2024

Evacuations And Closures

In response to the wildfire, evacuations and closures have been implemented to protect residents. According to CAL FIRE, both Orange and Riverside counties are impacted by the blaze. Initially, evacuations were voluntary, but by Tuesday, they were mandatory.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas can seek refuge at designated evacuation centers. In Orange County, the RSM Bell Tower Community Center operates as a 24-hour shelter, while Riverside County offers three locations: Temescal Canyon High School, Santiago High School, and one additional site, where people can access essentials like water, snacks, wi-fi, and cots.

Travelers should also be aware of road closures due to the Airport Fire. These closures, though inconvenient, are critical for ensuring safety. The Orange County Fire Authority has closed the following roads:

Plano Trabuco and Joshua Drive

Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch

Avenida Empresa and Santa Margarita Parkway

Santa Margarita Parkway and Antonio Parkway

Antonio Parkway and Alas de Paz

Trabuco Canyon and Trabuco Creek

Santiago Canyon Road

Live Oak Canyon Road

Ortega Highway (east of Quarry to Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore)

Traveler Tip: For the latest updates on the Airport Fire, follow the Orange County Fire Authority on social media or visit their website.